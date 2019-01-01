Erste Schritte in Facebook Ads Manager
Richte Facebook Business Manager ein.
Greife auf Facebook Ads Manager zu.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts kannst du, unabhängig davon, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest, besser auf deine Facebook Kundschaft eingehen und diese gezielt erreichen. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Dies erfolgt oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets. Ziel dieses Projekts ist es, dich mit der Nutzung von Facebook Ads Manager vertraut zu machen. Mit einem Facebook Ad Manager kannst du deine Ads auf Facebook verwalten. Erstelle und schalte Werbeanzeigen, lege einen Personenkreis von Empfängern fest und richte ein Budget ein. Du wirst heute zunächst einen Facebook Business Page Account erstellen. Anschließend wirst du Facebook Business Manager einrichten lernen auf Facebook Ads zuzugreifen. Wir werden uns mit verschiedenen Funktionen in FAcebook Ads Manager vertraut machen.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen Marketing Bereich arbeiten bzw. ihr eigenes Business haben und dieses auf Facebook bewerben möchten.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Platforms
Social Media campaign
Erstelle einen Facebook Business Page Account.
Entdecke Facebook Insights und erhalte Informationen über deine Zielgruppe die du auf Facebook ansprechen möchtest.
Verwende Facebook Insights um die Interessen deiner Facebook User besser zu verstehen.
