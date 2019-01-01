Erstelle einen Instagram Business Account
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts kannst du, unabhängig davon, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest, diese gezielt auf Instagram bewerben. Ziel dieses Projekts ist es, dich mit der Nutzung von Instagram for Business vertraut zu machen und einen Instagram Business Account zu erstellen. Mit einem Instagram Business Account kannst du dein Unternehmen auf Instagram bewerben indem du Werbeanzeigen, Fotos und mehr mit deiner Zielgruppe teilst. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Dies erfolgt oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen Marketing Bereich arbeiten bzw. ihr eigenes Business haben und dieses auf Instagram bewerben möchten.
Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Kreiere einen persönlichen Instagram Account.
Erstelle einen Instagram Business Account.
Verknüpfe deine Facebook Business Page mit deinem instagram Business Account.
Gestalte ein ansprechendes Profil für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Entdecke die Social Media Plattform Instagram.
