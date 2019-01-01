Erstelle eine interaktive Mindmap in Canva
Entwickle eine neue Mindmap Vorlage.
Füge interaktive Audio und Video Elemente zu deiner Canva Mindmap hinzu.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Entwickle eine neue Mindmap Vorlage.
Füge interaktive Audio und Video Elemente zu deiner Canva Mindmap hinzu.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben eine interaktive Mindmap mit Hilfe der Gratis Version von Canva zu kreieren, welche du mit Teamkollegen, Kunden oder deiner Zielgruppe teilen kannst. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Mit Hilfe von Canva wirst du lernen Fotos, Text, Video, Audio und andere Designelemente in dein Projekt einzufügen. Zunächst wirst du deine Gedanken und Ideen sortieren, um sie dann mit Hilfe der webbasierten Grafikdesign Plattform zum Leben zu erwecken und eine Mindmap zu erstellen, welches dir als Vorlage für zukünftige Projekte dienen wird.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen die im Verkaufs- und/oder oder Marketing Bereich arbeiten und mit Hilfe von Canva Projekte kreieren wollen.
Marketing Plan
Marketing
Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Entwickle eine neue Mindmap Vorlage.
Wende Grafikdesign Elemente und Techniken in deiner Canva Mindmap an.
Ergänze Details in deiner Mindmap.
Füge interaktive Audio und Video Elemente zu deiner Canva Mindmap hinzu.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.