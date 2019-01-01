Getting started with ImageJ
You will learn how to use ImageJ to analyze images, and extract data from areas or objects contained in your images.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will learn how to use download and get started with ImageJ and how to use the main commands of this software for image processing and analysis, among other scientific. This guided project is for people interested in image analysis, such as determining the number or size of objects in an image, for scientific or personal reasons. ImageJ is a free downloadable online software that offers a very wide variety of tools for image processing and can be particularly effective for scientific analysis. After completing this project, you will have access to the ImageJ software, and you will be able to use the basic functions to analyze images and detect for example the number and size of objects in an image. ImageJ is simple, free software that provides all the tools you need to process and analyze all of your images. The software is very easy to use and offers a very impressive analysis capacity!
The learner must have images to analyze, for example obtained by microscope.
Image Processing
Data Analysis
analysis
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download and open ImageJ software
Modify the intensity and contrast of an image with ImageJ
Learn to work with multi-channel images with ImageJ
Determine various parameters in an image with ImageJ
Analyze objects included in an image with ImageJ
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
