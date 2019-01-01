Getting started with ImageJ

Offered By
In this Free Guided Project, you will:

You will learn how to use ImageJ to analyze images, and extract data from areas or objects contained in your images.

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 hour
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

At the end of this project, you will learn how to use download and get started with ImageJ and how to use the main commands of this software for image processing and analysis, among other scientific. This guided project is for people interested in image analysis, such as determining the number or size of objects in an image, for scientific or personal reasons. ImageJ is a free downloadable online software that offers a very wide variety of tools for image processing and can be particularly effective for scientific analysis. After completing this project, you will have access to the ImageJ software, and you will be able to use the basic functions to analyze images and detect for example the number and size of objects in an image. ImageJ is simple, free software that provides all the tools you need to process and analyze all of your images. The software is very easy to use and offers a very impressive analysis capacity!

Requirements

The learner must have images to analyze, for example obtained by microscope.

Skills you will develop

  • Image Processing

  • Data Analysis

  • analysis

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Download and open ImageJ software

  2. Modify the intensity and contrast of an image with ImageJ

  3. Learn to work with multi-channel images with ImageJ

  4. Determine various parameters in an image with ImageJ

  5. Analyze objects included in an image with ImageJ

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder