Chevron Left
Back to Mycelium Growth with NetLogo Web

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mycelium Growth with NetLogo Web by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
24 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Underneath our feet, spreading across the globe, a magnificent being resides. As a living network, it breaks down compounds from minerals and dead plants and animals in the soil (and pollutants as well), only to distribute these nutrients to other living organisms. Therefore, providing the cyclical nature characteristic of Nature. When conditions are right, some of these organisms will fruit into beautiful mushrooms, some of which are incredibly nutritious and with miraculous medicinal properties. The organism described is the Mycelium, or the vegetative part of a fungus organism. In this project we will create an agent based model that simulates possible mechanisms through which fungi mycelium grows, as observed through microscopic lenses. For that we will be working with NetLogo Web, a very powerful online modeling environment. Learns will be introduced to this environment, as well as the basics of the Logo programming language. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Mycelium Growth with NetLogo Web

By Laura C A C

Feb 7, 2021

Amazing course, really I enyoyed it

By Alfonso G

Apr 21, 2021

Buen curso

By C. F

Jan 18, 2021

The course consists of a rather complicated project plus interesting botanical concepts. it is a project not a tutorial so the student must spend some time to understand the project. Fortunately, i completed a previous Coursera project on NetLogo but the this course uses the Web version so some things had to be relearned. I am giving 4 instead of 5 stars because my slowness caused an overrun of the Rhyme allotted time and I finished using 2 computers: one to read the project and another to do my portion. I recommend the project but it was not easy. But then, it looks like NetLogo isn't easy.

By ziv

Jun 13, 2021

.

By Jamey S

Oct 24, 2021

I was expecting more talk about mycelium and growth of. The instructor was difficult to follow.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder