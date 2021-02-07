By Laura C A C•
Feb 7, 2021
Amazing course, really I enyoyed it
By Alfonso G•
Apr 21, 2021
Buen curso
By C. F•
Jan 18, 2021
The course consists of a rather complicated project plus interesting botanical concepts. it is a project not a tutorial so the student must spend some time to understand the project. Fortunately, i completed a previous Coursera project on NetLogo but the this course uses the Web version so some things had to be relearned. I am giving 4 instead of 5 stars because my slowness caused an overrun of the Rhyme allotted time and I finished using 2 computers: one to read the project and another to do my portion. I recommend the project but it was not easy. But then, it looks like NetLogo isn't easy.
By ziv•
Jun 13, 2021
.
By Jamey S•
Oct 24, 2021
I was expecting more talk about mycelium and growth of. The instructor was difficult to follow.