Predict Diabetes with a Random Forest using R
Complete a random Training and Test Set from one Data Source using an R function.
Practice data distribution using R and ggplot2.
Apply a Random Forest model.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (complete a training and test set using an R function, practice looking at data distribution using R and ggplot2, Apply a Random Forest model to the data, and examine the results using RMSE and a Confusion Matrix). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Random Forest
Computer Programming
R Programming
Modelling
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DDApr 29, 2020
Nice explanatory project. Builds comfidence. Hoever, can add few more detaisl and time in last 2 step will help
by ZBJun 7, 2020
Great tool for a general overview of how ML in R works, but not enough explanations.
by GIMar 2, 2021
I got what I needed for my project although I would like more lessons on the topic I have improved a little thanks
by GBJul 10, 2020
Thanks Chris Shockley Sir for such an interesting project..Thanks very much Coursera .Enjoyed a lot withe course
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
