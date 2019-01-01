Primeros pasos en Visme
Diseña un proyecto simple en Visme y aplica herramientas de diseño gráfico.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto habrás aprendido a crear proyectos simples usando la versión gratis de Visme. Aprenderás en este proyecto guiado a organizar tus ideas y a utilizar herramientas de diseño gráfico para crear proyectos. Despues de haber completado este proyecto guiado podrás incorporar un esquema de color , imágenes, y otros elementos de diseño grafico a tus publicaciones. Tus nuevos conocimientos te ayudarán a anunciar tu comercio y a perseguir tu estrategia de marketing. La plataforma Visme ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear un producto tanto organizado como visualmente atractivo y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas que quieren aprender a crear publicaciones para redes sociales con Visme.
Marketing Plan
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta gratis de Visme.
Navega las herramientas y los menús de Visme.
Modifica una plantilla para crear un fondo de móvil.
Guarda y comparte tus creaciones en Visme.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
