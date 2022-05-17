Learner Reviews & Feedback for RStudio for Six Sigma - Control Charts by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to RStudio for Six Sigma - Control Charts. This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure.
By the end of this project, you will learn to identify data types (Variables, Attribute Type I & II), understand the overview of Statistical Process Control, pick the right Control Chart based on the data type and other criteria, plot and interpret control charts. This Guided Project covers IMR Charts (XMR), Xbar-R Charts, Xbar-S Charts, NP Chart, P Chart, C Chart and U Chart. You will also learn about Western Electric Rules and Nelson's rules used to interpret the stability of the process....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for RStudio for Six Sigma - Control Charts
By David P
•
May 17, 2022
Meh. The material was helpful but the assignments were very, very basic. Some course material to take with you would have been very useful.