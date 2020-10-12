UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales) Logo

UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

UNSW Sydney, based in Sydney Australia, was established in 1949 and is one of Australia’s leading research and teaching universities with more than 50,000 students from over 120 countries. UNSW Sydney aspires to provide students with an outstanding educational experience, which both reflects our strong traditions of excellence, innovation and social justice, and builds on our strengths in scientific, technological and professional disciplines.

Allya Koesoema

Allya Koesoema

Lecturer
UNSW Business School
Associate Professor Simon McIntyre

Associate Professor Simon McIntyre

Associate Dean Education
UNSW Sydney | Art & Design
Dr Elizabeth J. Angstmann

Dr Elizabeth J. Angstmann

First Year Physics Director
School of Physics, Faculty of Science
Dr Ollie Bown

Dr Ollie Bown

Senior Lecturer
UNSW Australia | Art & Design
Dr Ian Faulconbridge

Dr Ian Faulconbridge

Industry Fellow
School of Engineering and IT
Dr Geoge Khut

Dr Geoge Khut

Lecturer
UNSW | Art & Design
Dr Jeffrey Koh

Dr Jeffrey Koh

Associate Lecturer
UNSW | Art and Design (formerly)
Dr Negin Mirriahi

Dr Negin Mirriahi

Academic Developer, Learning and Teaching Unit (formerly)
Adjunct Lecturer, School of Education
Dr Mike Ryan

Dr Mike Ryan

Senior Lecturer
School of Engineering and IT
Emma Robertson

Emma Robertson

Associate Professor
UNSW | Art & Design
John Richards

John Richards

Emeritus Professor
UNSW Canberra
Martin Bliemel

Martin Bliemel

Senior Lecturer
UNSW Business School
Mr Sebastian Fricke

Mr Sebastian Fricke

Teacher and laboratory manager
School of Physics, Faculty of Science
Prof. Joe Wolfe

Prof. Joe Wolfe

Professor
School of Physics, Faculty of Science
