Chiropractor Salary: Your 2023 Guide

In Canada, chiropractors make an average of $112,642 a year, with a range of $76,000 to $166,000 per year, according to Glassdoor [1]. Salary data gathered by the Job Bank for chiropractors in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec show annual wages at a median of $60,077 per year and a range of $27,446 to $125,267 [2].
Because a chiropractor may work in a chiropractic practice with other doctors or own their own practice, the annual average salary for this profession can have fairly wide gaps. Your years of experience and any specializations, along with any certifications you hold, will significantly impact how much you can earn as a chiropractor.
To become a chiropractor, you need to meet the educational requirements necessary for admittance to either Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC) in Toronto or Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières in Quebec, where classes are taught in French. Once you complete the program, you will be required to pass both the Canadian Chiropractic Examining Board (CCEB) and the College of Chiropractors of Ontario (CCO) Legislation and Ethics exams. After successfully completing both exams, you’ll be qualified to apply for licensure with College of Chiropractors of Ontario (CCO) or the Ordre des Chiropraticiens du Québec, depending on where you plan to practice.
Here are the steps you should take if you’d like to become a chiropractor:
Complete three years of post-secondary education in preparation for CMCC or UQTR.
Enroll in chiropractic college. Although CMCC is the only English-speaking school for chiropractors in Canada, many students choose to enroll in a US-based chiropractic school. Expect to spend four years at CMCC earning your Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree and passing the required examinations.
Complete a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine (DCM) degree program. Most DCM programs include a blend of classroom and clinical experience. Some topics you’ll learn about include nutrition, ethics in patient treatment, neuromusculoskeletal examination, and non-invasive treatments and therapy to treat a wide range of physical ailments.
Pass the Canadian Chiropractic Examining Board (CCEB) and the College of Chiropractors of Ontario (CCO) Legislation and Ethics exams. The exams will test proficiency and knowledge in clinical science, clinical competency, and practical skills. The CCEB is half a written test and half a practical clinical test.
Apply for licensure. After passing the exams, you’re now eligible to apply for licensure with the College of Chiropractors of Ontario (CCO). You’ll need to keep up licensure by continuing your education per requirements as set by the CCO Quality Assurance Program.
Start your career as a chiropractor. After obtaining licensure, you’re ready to find a job or start your own chiropractic practice.
You must have a license to work as a chiropractor in Canada; graduating from chiropractic school or passing the chiropractor exams is insufficient if you want to work as a chiropractor.
Each territory or province has its own regulatory board that handles licensure and manages license renewal for chiropractors, in addition to setting requirements for continuing education.
You may find varying salary levels for chiropractors based on where they practice, the hours they hold, and their job titles. Since chiropractors may work individually, as part of a group of chiropractors or franchises, or own their own practice, there can be wide swings in salary per year.
Where you work as a chiropractor may affect your annual salary. For example, a chiropractor working in Quebec could make approximately $15,000 more than a chiropractor working in British Columbia [2]. The median wages across cities demonstrates the range of salary available in Canada:
Quebec, median salary: $67,847
Alberta, median salary: $60,494
Ontario, median salary: $58,987
British Columbia, median salary: $53,032
Chiropractic offices may run hours that are different from other medical providers. For example, many practices may hold night and weekend appointments.
Some chiropractors work part-time, full-time, or a mix of both. You may even find some chiropractors who travel to see clients or work more “on the go” than in an office setting. If you own your own practice, you have the freedom to set your hours. All of these factors will likely affect your salary.
Your job title and experience level as a chiropractor may impact your yearly earnings. Individuals who hold a DCM degree and license to work will likely have quite a few options for career paths to pursue. These paths may hold variations in their job title as well as variations in salary.
One factor that will affect your salary is your experience level. Chiropractors who consider themselves late in their career earn 29 per cent above the median wage, while chiropractors in the early stages of their career might earn 12 per cent less than the median [3].
According to Payscale, there are two skills associated with higher pay among chiropractors: diagnosis and treatment planning training and rehabilitation training. Another way to earn a higher salary as a chiropractor is to assume a position overseeing new chiropractors.
You may be able to boost your salary as a chiropractor and expand your overall career options by specializing in a particular area of health and wellness related to chiropractic care or by gaining certifications to better help your patients as a chiropractor. On Coursera, you can find courses and specializations that focus on different non-invasive, natural approaches to preventing chronic pain such as Preventing Chronic Pain: A Human Systems Approach offered through the University of Minnesota.
course
Chronic pain is at epidemic levels and has become the highest-cost condition in health care. This course uses evidence-based science with creative and ...
4.7
(368 ratings)
30,740 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Chronic Pain Management, Plan, Pain Management, Opiod Addiction And Abuse Treatment
Glassdoor. “How much does a Chiropractor make?, https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/canada-chiropractor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,6_IN3_KO7,19.htm?clickSource=searchBtn” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Job Bank Canada. “Chiropractor in Canada, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/wages-occupation/4136/ca.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Payscale. “Average Chiropractor Salary in Canada, https://www.payscale.com/research/CA/Job=Chiropractor/Salary.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.