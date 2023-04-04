What Is the CompTIA A+ Certification? A Certification to Start Your IT Career

Discover how the CompTIA A+ Certification helps IT professionals demonstrate job-ready skills in networks, cloud security, hardware, and computer systems.
The CompTIA A+ certification is designed to help you land an entry-level position in IT by ensuring you know the basics of working with hardware, networks, and computer systems.
The CompTIA A+ certification is an entry-level qualification in the information technology (IT) industry. Issued by IT association CompTIA, the A+ certification is widely accepted as an industry standard certification often used to kickstart a career in IT.
Here's a quick look at the basics:
The CompTIA A+ is composed of two exams in the Core Series—the 220-1101 and 220-1102.
Each exam costs $246USD as of November 2022, with a total cost of $492USD.
The exams will test your knowledge of operating systems, data, security, networking, hardware, and help desk services.
There are several training programs that will prepare you for the CompTIA A+ exams, including the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, and the CompTIA CertMaster Learn for A+ Core 1.
The CompTIA A+ certification is widely recognized as the go-to certification for an entry-level position in IT. Here are a few entry-level jobs that often call for the CompTIA A+ certification and their average salaries in Canada (April 2023 data from Glassdoor):
Help desk analyst: $51,051 [1]
IT technician: $52,194 [2]
Help desk specialist: $46,916 [3]
Technical support specialist: $50,225 [4]
Desktop support administrator: $48,076 [5]
System support specialist: $52,667 [6]
Associate network engineer: $75,665 [7]
Keep in mind that this number might change depending on where you’re located—IT jobs in large cities might pay more than those in smaller towns to adjust for cost of living, for example. Other factors, like your education level and previous experience, can also influence your salary.
The exam for the certification combines multiple-choice questions and performance-based questions. The exam broadly tests your knowledge of various IT basics in categories including hardware, software, networking, operating systems, and security. Expect questions to cover the following domains:
Mobile devices: Installing and configuring laptops and mobile devices
Networking: Types of networks and connections (TCP/IP, wifi, SOHO, etc.)
Hardware: Identifying, using, and connecting devices and hardware components
Virtualization and cloud computing: Comparing cloud concepts and setting up client-side virtualization
For the 220-1101 exam, 675 on a scale of 900 is considered a passing score.
Operating systems: Installing and configuring Windows OS, and understanding Mac OS, Linux, and mobile OS
Security: Identifying and protecting against vulnerabilities in both devices and networks
Software troubleshooting: Resolving issues with applications on PC and mobile devices, including security support
Operational procedures: Best practices for safety, sustainability, communication, and professionalism
For the 220-1102 exam, 700 on a scale of 900 is considered a passing score.
There are several ways you can prepare for the CompTIA A+ exam:
Online, instructor led-courses can prepare you for the exam.
Community colleges in your area might offer preparatory courses.
Self-study—learning through online videos or books without an instructor—can also work.
Whatever method you choose, CompTIA recommends dedicating 120 hours to prepare for the test.
CompTIA offers several resources, including books, instructor-led online courses, and training programs that allow you to progress at your own pace. The CertMaster Learn for A+, for example, is an online course that includes lessons, practice questions, and a practice exam.
The Google IT Support Professional Certificate is offered on Coursera, with five courses that cover the entry-level fields of IT, incorporating hands-on projects that simulate real-world scenarios.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the two:
What you need to know: A standalone certificate by itself, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate also prepares learners for the CompTIA A+ exam by covering more than 85 percent of exam topics.
Price: $39USD per month subscription, with a free trial week (subject to change). The exam is not included, but learners receive a 20 per cent discount on the exam.
Total time: 3-6 months
The Google IT Support Professional Certificate helped give me the confidence to apply for IT roles. I don't have the traditional instructional background in the field but my hands-on learning and what I've gained from the Google program propelled me forward.
- Stevenson Benoit, Google IT Support Professional Certificate graduate
What you need to know: CompTIA offersCertMaster Learn bundles to help you feel prepared for your exam. Depending on the bundle, you will receive different materials and exam access.
CertMaster Learn: You will receive CompTIA A+ Integrated CertMaster Learn + CompTIA Labs for Core 1 & Core 2 ($916USD).
Basic Bundle: You will receive 2 exam vouchers, 2 exam voucher retakes, and CompTIA A+ Core 1 & Core 2 e-books ($720USD).
Exam Prep Bundle: You will receive 2 exam vouchers, 2 exam voucher retakes, CompTIA A+ Core 1 & Core 2 e-books, and CompTIA A+ CertMaster Practice for A+ Core 1 & Core 2 ($926USD).
eLearning Bundle: You will receive 2 exam vouchers, 2 exam voucher retakes, and CompTIA A+ Integrated CertMaster Learn + CompTIA Labs for Core 1 & Core 2 ($1441USD).
CompTIA offers two separate entry-level certifications, the CompTIA A+, and the CompTIA IT Fundamentals, or ITF+. They’re slightly different. The CompTIA A+ is billed as a certification that will test you on the knowledge needed to land an entry-level IT job. The ITF+, on the other hand, is designed for students and professionals who want to see if IT is the right career fit for them. The ITF+ exam is also used by non-IT professionals who want a broad introduction to the field.
If you’re still on the fence about whether you’d like a job in IT, getting the ITF+ can be a good way to test the waters. If you know you want to commit to IT work and are ready to gain job-ready skills, the A+ certification is probably a better path.
If you’ve passed the exam, take some steps to ensure the certification is visible to key players. Add it to your resume and LinkedIn, and if you’re already in a related career, inform your employer. And it’ll be worth looking at other entry-level IT certifications—keeping an eye on what other certifications are out there can help you make decisions today on what you’d like your future career to look like.
For many IT professionals, the CompTIA A+ is the first of many certifications earned over the course of their careers. Since the A+ certification is fairly general, you may choose to move into an IT specialization, like networking, cybersecurity, or cloud computing. CompTIA offers more advanced certifications in these fields, as do many other reputable organizations. Take a look at this IT certification roadmap to inspire your next career goal.
