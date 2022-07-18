Dartmouth College
Become a digital transformation leader with the skills to deliver high-impact organizational change and stay ahead in our rapidly evolving digital world. In this 4-course program, you will learn how to harness AI, machine learning, and design solutions to implement strategies in your organizations to boost innovation, streamline operations, and seize new market opportunities.

Enroll by July 18, 2022

Class starts the same day.

6 Months

8-10 hours per week

$2,400

In 4 installments of $600 or pay all at once to save $100

100% Online

+ Live session classes. This program is taught in English.

Program description

Build out the data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities your organization needs by leveraging the theories and strategies of platform design management and strategy.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites, but students entering this program are recommended to have:

  • An interest in digital transformation, strategy, and innovation
  • Experience with college-level learning
  • Relevant work or internship experience
  • Some familiarity with Python

In case you missed it, the Digital Transformation Certificate informational webinar is now available to watch. Hear from instructors and faculty at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College to learn more about the program curriculum, learning outcomes, and more.

Skills you will gain

  • Product management
  • Data strategy
  • Simulation techniques
  • Digital Transformation
  • Forecasting
  • Data analysis
  • Product design
  • Product development
  • Agile project management
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Machine learning
  • Leadership

In this program, you will gain the knowledge and experience necessary to facilitate strategic and impactful change at your organization. You will learn how to identify challenges associated with building data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities, and examine ways to develop digital transformation strategies to solve these challenges.

You’ll build foundational knowledge about forces of technological and economic change and the journey of digital transformation through real-world examples drawn from industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Through hands-on projects and applications, you will develop the skills and tools needed to successfully manage digital transformation journeys, and you’ll benefit from access to easy-to-use-simulation and optimization tools that leverage cloud technology. You’ll explore digital product design and development and examine its relationship to agile project management, and learn to craft the metrics that are a critical part of any organization’s transformation efforts.

This certificate draws from the expertise of the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program at Dartmouth. Taught by faculty from Thayer School of Engineering and Tuck School of Business, the MEM program at Dartmouth provides students with an immersive experience that broadens technical knowledge, deepens business expertise, and diversifies professional experiences and connections.

For questions about the program curriculum or to learn more about the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth, contact Digital.Transformation@dartmouth.edu.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

