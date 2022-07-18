Overview
In this program, you will gain the knowledge and experience necessary to facilitate strategic and impactful change at your organization. You will learn how to identify challenges associated with building data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities, and examine ways to develop digital transformation strategies to solve these challenges.
You’ll build foundational knowledge about forces of technological and economic change and the journey of digital transformation through real-world examples drawn from industries such as financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Through hands-on projects and applications, you will develop the skills and tools needed to successfully manage digital transformation journeys, and you’ll benefit from access to easy-to-use-simulation and optimization tools that leverage cloud technology. You’ll explore digital product design and development and examine its relationship to agile project management, and learn to craft the metrics that are a critical part of any organization’s transformation efforts.
This certificate draws from the expertise of the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program at Dartmouth. Taught by faculty from Thayer School of Engineering and Tuck School of Business, the MEM program at Dartmouth provides students with an immersive experience that broadens technical knowledge, deepens business expertise, and diversifies professional experiences and connections.
