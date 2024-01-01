Black Friday & Cyber Monday AI Online Course Deals (2023)

Introduction to Generative AI
Google Cloud
Introduction to Generative AI Studio
Google Cloud
ChatGPT for Beginners: Save time with Microsoft Excel
Coursera Project Network
Prompt Engineering Generative AI for Marketing & Advertising
Coursera Project Network
Introduction to AI in the Data Center
NVIDIA
Artificial Intelligence: Ethics & Societal Challenges
Lund University
AI For Business
University of Pennsylvania
AI Product Management
Duke University
