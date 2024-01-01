Black Friday & Cyber Monday AI Online Course Deals (2023)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials: Elevate your learning with online course discounts on Coursera!

Black Friday & Cyber Monday AI Online Course Deals (2023)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials: Elevate your learning with online course discounts on Coursera!

AI ENTHUSIASTS, COURSERA HAS SOME NEWS FOR YOU!

This November, right up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're rolling out an exclusive offer just for AI enthusiasts like you. Get $100 off of your Coursera Plus annual subscription and delve deep into the world of AI and Generative AI.

Dive into our collection of artificial intelligence and Gen AI programs, swap between courses seamlessly, and design a learning journey that aligns with your aspirations, all without breaking the bank.

So, why wait? Dive into this transformative AI journey with Coursera, tapping into knowledge from the industry's leaders.

Save now with $100 off Opens in a new tabyour annual subscription (regularly $399)

*Valid until December 2, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT for new Coursera Plus subscribers only. TermsOpens in a new tab for Promotional Offers apply. Check back for exclusive Cyber Monday offerings.

EXPLORE DEALS BY CATEGORY FOR BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Computer Science CoursesOpens in a new tab | Black Friday/Cyber Monday Marketing CoursesOpens in a new tab | Black Friday/Cyber Monday IT CoursesOpens in a new tab | Black Friday/Cyber Monday Data Science CoursesOpens in a new tab | Black Friday/Cyber Monday Cybersecurity CoursesOpens in a new tab | Black Friday/Cyber Monday AI CoursesOpens in a new tab

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world