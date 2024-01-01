Click Start: Break into Tech with Free Digital Courses

Interested in this opportunity?
Welcome to Click Start, where your path to a tech career continues! From here, you can get ready for the fast-moving tech industry as the demand for digital skills rapidly grows.
Your goal with Click Start will be to give yourself the knowledge and confidence to pursue new job opportunities, higher pay, or simply what you want to do in tech.
Who's Click Start for?
Thanks to Click Start, those who are underrepresented in tech and are facing financial challenges can get free access to courses on topics ranging from programming to web development. You don’t need to already have professional experience or a higher education for Click Start.
How does it work?
Via Click Start, you’ll have free access to over 30 courses. In these courses, you’ll work on digital skills along with professional and personal development. Courses are six to eight hours each, and you have the flexibility to complete them at your own pace.
What’s the next step?
An Introduction to Programming using Python - University of Leeds
How to Get Into AI - University of Leeds
How to Get Into Software Development - University of Leeds
Foundations of Software Testing and Validation - University of Leeds
An Introduction to Logic for Computer Science - University of Leeds
Create a Professional Online Presence - University of Leeds
