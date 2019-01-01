Learn data science, AI, and more, from Hispanic experts

From politics, entertainment, and the arts to economics, entrepreneurship, and activism, the Latinx community is helping to build our global future. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Coursera's Latinx employee resource group, HOLA ERG, has curated a special collection of top courses, all taught by Hispanic experts.

From politics, entertainment, and the arts to economics, entrepreneurship, and activism, the Latinx community is helping to build our global future. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Coursera's Latinx employee resource group, HOLA ERG, has curated a special collection of top courses, all taught by Hispanic experts.

Curated by HOLA, Coursera’s Latinx Employee Resource Group

HOLA is a Coursera Employee Resource Group (ERG) with a mission to create an inclusive community, foster a strong sense of familia at Coursera, and aid and support our community with professional development. As a company, we believe in empowering people to share their culture openly. Leveraging the power of community, HOLA works closely with teams across the company to celebrate and grow the impact of the LatinX community at Coursera and promote awareness around the world.

