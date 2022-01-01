Emory University
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology
4.7
(260 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Culture, History, Business Psychology
4.6
(2.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Michigan State University
4.5
(661 reviews)
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Business Psychology, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Business Analysis, History
4.8
(541 reviews)
University of Geneva
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Culture, Business Psychology
(101 reviews)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Culture, History, Art History, Business Psychology, Art
(854 reviews)
California Institute of the Arts
(199 reviews)
Skills you'll gain: Thought
(54 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
(114 reviews)
Northwestern University
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Human Learning, Analysis
(92 reviews)
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, General Statistics, Analysis, Network Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics
(13 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours