Epigenetics is the study of changes that are caused by gene modification but that do not affect your DNA sequence. These changes are because of environmental and behavioral factors and are reversible. It can be reversed with nutrients and changes in the choices a person makes to modify the expression of the genes.
Epigenetics is important to learn because it helps you understand many complexities like how some diseases occur, aging, and how genes are expressed. Learning this will help you understand how some factors can alter your genes and cause certain diseases. These factors can be your diet and physical activity. This will give you insight into how to better take care of your body and how what you do to it can affect you in the long run. You will understand how even though the gene make up hereditable, they can be manipulated and changed.
Online courses will help you learn about epigenetics by providing lectures and readings to clearly explain the material and further your knowledge on the subject. They can give you more resources to learn about related concepts of interest. These online courses can be introduction courses or advanced courses with experts ready to help you learn at every step of the way.
You can put your knowledge of epigenetics into a job as an epidemiologist. You can investigate and research diseases, discover how genes change, and direct studies of public health. This job will benefit society to prevent diseases and improve public health. In this job, you will also find patterns that cause some diseases to occur and research ways to reduce them from appearing. You can get a job in a specific topic of research that interests you. In this job you can investigate how a certain gene is manipulated and look for ways for it to be reversed.