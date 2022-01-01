University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Accounting, General Statistics, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Experiment, Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Cost Accounting, Budget Management, Measurement, Strategy and Operations, Management Accounting
4.7
(564 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Sales, Business Psychology
4.8
(121 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Cmos, Strategy, Human Resources, Agile Software Development, Principle, I-Deas, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Sales
4.8
(144 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Leadership and Management, Behavioral Economics, Pricing, Network Architecture, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Finance, Account Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Design and Product, Competitiveness, Business Strategy, Strategic Management, Business Psychology, Product Strategy, Strategy, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Regulations and Compliance, Business Analysis, Sales, Product Marketing, Computer Networking, Market Research, Entrepreneurship, Product Management
4.7
(835 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Computer Architecture, Business Process Management, Organizational Development, Analysis, Data Analysis, Computer Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Business Psychology, Computer Networking, Interactive Design, Network Architecture, Strategy and Operations
4.5
(60 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks