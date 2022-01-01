Parsons School of Design, The New School
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Communication, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(201 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Parsons School of Design, The New School
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Operations Research, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Brand Management, Communication, Operations Management, Social Media, Supply Chain Systems
4.6
(90 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand, Brand Management, Communication, Creativity, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Influencing, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Media Strategy & Planning, Public Relations, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The Museum of Modern Art
Skills you'll gain: Art, Art History, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Critical Thinking, Culture, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, History, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(13.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Parsons School of Design, The New School
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Communication, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Problem Solving, Social Media, Entrepreneurship, Sales
4.7
(95 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Fashion is the process in which a person uses clothes, jewelry, makeup, and an overall look to express individuality. Fashion is also the description of clothes and styles that are popular, and how people interpret the styles that are developed by those who work in the fashion industry. Fashion incorporates the clothing that consumers buy in stores, as well as the accessories, shoes, and headwear that have been paraded in front of tastemakers who decide what colors and cuts will be popular in a particular season. Different periods of time, geographical areas, and cultures are described in part by the fashion that is popular at the moment.
Learning fashion can help you decide if you want to enter the fashion industry and give you an understanding of how trends shape human behavior. In your personal life, knowledge of fashion can help you stay current in your appearance to enhance different areas of your life, including your professional career, social functions, and public appearances.
Some of the typical career opportunities that involve fashion include becoming a fashion merchandiser, a fashion director, a creative director, a clothing buyer, and numerous junior assistant roles that are common in the fashion industry. A fashion designer creates clothing, accessories, and shoes. A fashion market researcher analyzes trends to determine what types of fashion people are likely to be interested in and how much they're willing to spend on the clothing. Other fashion careers also include fashion model, garment technologist, fashion illustrator, textile designer, and personal stylist.
When you take an online course on fashion, you can learn how to assess and use different types of materials that could end up in suits, dresses, coats, scarves, sweaters, and gloves. You can also gain an understanding of how the fashion industry works, from New York to Los Angeles, and how clothes are interpreted by fashionistas on international stages across the globe. When you take online courses on fashion, you have the opportunity to learn techniques and tactics to create and present clothing items in the most innovative and inspiring way to attract paying customers for the designs.