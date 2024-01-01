Browse C++ for Machine Learning Courses
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Problem Solving, Mathematics, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming Tools, Computational Logic, Critical Thinking, Graph Theory, Programming Principles, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, C++ Programming, Algebra, Software Testing
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Internet Of Things, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Hardware Design, Computer Networking, Programming Principles, Networking Hardware, Python Programming, System Programming, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Operating Systems, Microarchitecture, Systems Design, C Programming Language Family, Critical Thinking, Human Computer Interaction, Network Architecture, Problem Solving, C++ Programming, Application Development, Graphics Software, Network Model, Software-Defined Networking
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Design and Product, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Communication, Data Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Decision Making, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Excel, Business Development, C++ Programming, Data Management, Creativity, Operating Systems, Business Design, Business Psychology, Planning
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Artificial Neural Networks, C Programming Language Family, C++ Programming, Algorithms, Data Science, Linear Algebra
Peking University
Skills you'll gain: Problem Solving, Leadership and Management, Algebra, Computer Programming, Programming Principles, C++ Programming, Mathematics, Calculus, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, C Programming Language Family, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Python Programming, Algorithms, Data Structures
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Development, C++ Programming, Communication, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Microsoft Excel, Planning
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular machine learning courses
- Data Structures and Algorithms: University of California San Diego
- An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT): University of California, Irvine
- Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud en Français: Google Cloud
- GPU Programming: Johns Hopkins University
- 程序设计与算法: Peking University
- Feature Engineering en Français: Google Cloud