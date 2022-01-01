Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Algorithms, Communication, Computer Graphics, Editing, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Marketing, Media Production, Probability & Statistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(762 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Interactive Design, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Graph Theory, Graphic Design, BlockChain, Virtual Reality, Combinatorics, Biology, Strategy, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Finance, Music, Sales
4.3
(637 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Management, Creativity, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis
4.7
(131 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Deep Teaching Solutions
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Learning To Learn, Business Psychology, Leadership and Management, Professional Development
4.9
(3.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months