Tourism refers to the business of traveling for work or for fun. The industry encompasses a range of sectors, such as transportation, hotel management, food and beverage, financial services, and entertainment. Tourism is big business all over the world and contributes several trillion dollars each year to the global gross domestic product (GDP). Top tourist destinations around the world include France, Spain, the United States, China, Italy, and Turkey.
Sustainable tourism is a specific type of travel that focuses on protecting and respecting the culture and environment of a destination while visitors explore it. It contrasts with mass tourism that solely aims to make money. Sustainable tourism meets the needs of tourists who want to visit and experience different places around the world as well as the host countries and communities that rely on the money they bring in. Money generated through sustainable tourism often pays for programs that protect natural and historical landmarks in the region.
Tourism jobs include a wide range of occupations, such as hotel manager, travel agent, restaurant server, flight attendant, and tour guide. You may work at an airline, a hotel, a cruise ship, a casino, a tour company, or a retail store. Hotels and cruise ships often hire massage therapists, fitness instructors, bartenders, and housekeepers to work in their facilities. Companies like travel agencies, airlines, and hotels also have office staff who specialize in revenue management and human resources.
Individuals best suited for roles in tourism enjoy working with people and like finding ways to meet their needs. Even with the rise of technology within the industry, being able to empathize with people is important, as is the ability to work well on a team and pay attention to detail. Working in this industry requires strong problem-solving and communication skills as well as the ability to work in high-pressure situations.