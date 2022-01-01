Free
Università Bocconi
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Customer Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Design and Product, Innovation, Product Lifecycle, Business Analysis, Brand, Market (Economics)
4.8
(3.7k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphics, Website Wireframe, Java Annotation, User Experience, Programming Principles, User Interface, Experience, Web Design, Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Web, Computer Programming
4.9
(693 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Research and Design, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Critical Thinking, Probability Distribution, Mathematics, Business Analysis, Accounting
3.7
(107 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Communication, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Human Resources, Computer Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Writing, Business Analysis
4.7
(265 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks