Google-Kurse
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Data Analysis, R Programming, SQL, Business Communication, Spreadsheet Software, Business Analysis, Data Visualization, Data Management, General Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Science, Data Visualization Software, Databases, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Problem Solving, Small Data, Statistical Programming, Tableau Software
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Sales, E-Commerce, Data Analysis, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization, Advertising, Communication, Persona Research, Strategy, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools, Writing, Data Management, Market Analysis
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Network Security, Python Programming, Linux, Cloud Computing, Algorithms, Audit, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Databases, Leadership and Management, Network Architecture, Risk Management, SQL
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Communication, Business Communication, Collaboration, Agile Software Development, Software Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Scrum (Software Development), Planning, Supply Chain and Logistics, Change Management, Finance, Organizational Development, Product Management, Risk Management, Budget Management, Influencing, Culture, Emotional Intelligence, People Management, Problem Solving, Procurement
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Computer Networking, Network Architecture, Network Model, Networking Hardware, Network Analysis, Computer Architecture, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Network Security, Linux, System Security, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Customer Support, Cryptography, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Audit, Human Computer Interaction, Planning, Product Design, Product Development, Visual Design, Web Design, Web Development Tools
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Collaboration, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Google Cloud Platform, Leadership and Management, Problem Solving, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Advertising, Digital Marketing, Marketing
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Tableau Software
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Algorithmen, Front-End Web-Entwicklung, Kommunikation, Produktdesign, Datenstrukturen, Mensch-Computer-Interaktion, Software-Tests, Daten-Strukturen, Web-Entwicklung, Web-Design, Software Engineering Tools, Problemlösung, Benutzererfahrung, Softwaretechnik, Anwendungsentwicklung, Zusammenarbeit, Computerwissenschaft, Informatik, Software-Ingenieur, Computerprogrammierung, Linux, Computer Programmierung, HTML und CSS, Interaktives Design, Webentwicklung, React (Web-Framework), Webdesign, Benutzererlebnis, Javascript, Web-Entwicklungstools
Google Cloud
Kompetenzen, die Sie erwerben: Leadership and Management, Account Management, Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Management, System Security, Cloud Applications, Cloud Platforms, Security Engineering, Operations Management, Software Security, Network Security, Cloud Computing, Data Management, Security Strategy, Cloud Infrastructure, Organizational Development, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Change Management, Cloud-Based Integration, Database Administration, User Experience, Strategy and Operations, Computer Security Incident Management, Planning, Strategy, Security Software, Project Management, Google App Engine, Accounting
Zusammenfassend sind hier 10 unserer beliebtesten google Kurse
- Google Data Analytics: Google
- Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce: Google
- Google Cybersecurity: Google
- Google Project Management:: Google
- Google IT Support: Google
- Google UX Design: Google
- Google IT Automation with Python: Google
- Google Ads for Beginners: Coursera Project Network
- Google Business Intelligence: Google
- Google Advanced Data Analytics: Google