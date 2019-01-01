The George Washington University Logo

In the heart of our nation’s capital with additional programs in Virginia, the George Washington University was created by an Act of Congress in 1821. Today, GW is the largest institution of higher education in the District of Columbia. The university offers comprehensive programs of undergraduate and graduate liberal arts study, as well as degree programs in nursing, medicine, public health, law, engineering, education, business and international affairs. Each year, GW enrolls a diverse population of undergraduate, graduate and professional students from across the country and around the world.

Crystel Farina

Crystel Farina

Director of Simulation and Experiential Learning Clinical Education Instructor
The George Washington University - School of Nursing
Gregory Pawlson

Gregory Pawlson

Clinical Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor, GW School of Nursing and Executive Coach
Jean Johnson

Jean Johnson

Professor, GW School of Nursing and Executive Coach
Karen Lewis

Karen Lewis

Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine
The George Washington University - Clinical Learning and Simulation Skills Center and the Standardized Patient Program
Kristina Thomas Dreifuerst

Kristina Thomas Dreifuerst

Associate Professor
Marquette University - College of Nursing
Pamela R. Jeffries

Pamela R. Jeffries

Professor and Dean
The George Washington University - School of Nursing
Pamela Slaven-Lee

Pamela Slaven-Lee

Sr. Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Clinical Associate Professor
The George Washington University - School of Nursing
Sabrina Beroz

Sabrina Beroz

Associate Director for Programs and Initiatives
The George Washington University - School of Nursing
Suzan Kardong-Edgren

Suzan Kardong-Edgren

Professor and Director
Regional Research and Innovation in Simulation Education (RISE) Center - Robert Morris University
