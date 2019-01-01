Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Logo

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Established in 1958, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has become an authority in higher education, climbing the ranks to become India’s #1 university. The institute is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research. Reputed for the outstanding calibre of students graduating from its undergraduate and postgraduate programs, the institute attracts the best students from the country for its bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. Research and academic programs at IIT Bombay are driven by an outstanding faculty, many of whom are reputed for their research contributions internationally. IIT Bombay also builds links with peer universities and institutes, both at the national and the international levels, to enhance research and enrich its educational programs. The alumni have distinguished themselves through their achievements in and contributions to industry, academics, research, business, government and social domains.

Degrees + Certificates

www.iitb.ac.in
/iitbombay/
@iitbombay
`` /c/IITBombayOfficialChannel
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder