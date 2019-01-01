Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Certificate

IIT Bombay Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Build essential skills to advance your career within the field of EVs (electric vehicles) and gain insight into the design and development of new solutions optimized for India’s transportation future with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the #1 ranked university in India.

Dates for next cohort will be announced soon

4.5 months

3-4 hours per week. Each week consists of two live sessions. Additional offline readings may be required.

$1,416 (INR 1,05,574)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Fully synchronous

This program consists of live online sessions. If you are unable to attend a live session, recordings will be made available.

Ranked the #1 university in India by QS World University Rankings

Founded in 1958, IIT Bombay has become an authority in India's higher education landscape and worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project.

Live sessions and office hours

Benefit from live, synchronous sessions led by instructors and faculty at IIT Bombay.

power-electronics-ev-iitb

Program description

Develop a technical understanding of motors and power electronics to build the skills needed to help accelerate the EV revolution.

Required background

This program is designed for working professionals with a background in electrical, electronics or mechanical engineering. Final year engineering students of Electrical Engineering may also apply.

If you do not have an undergraduate education in Electrical Engineering, relevant work experience or working knowledge of power electronics is required.

Skills you will gain

  • Motor design
  • Drive inverters
  • On-board chargers
  • Digital control of power electronics
  • Auxiliary DC-DC converters
  • Thermal design
  • Design of Power Electronics
  • Pulse Width Modulation
  • Motor Analysis

Overview

In this program, you’ll build expertise with the state-of-the-art technologies that are reshaping the future of transportation in India and around the world.

You’ll explore how innovators and entrepreneurs are leveraging new technologies to address environmental concerns and working to reach a 30% sales share for electric vehicles by 2030. You’ll discover how EV (electric vehicle) technology is overcoming existing constraints associated with thermal design, material selection, controller design, and more, and deepen your understanding of transmission components, energy storage systems, and control and power electronics. This is an ideal opportunity to gain the necessary skills to advance your career and help determine how EV technology can improve the world. As the world continues to shift towards sustainable EVs, demand for qualified professionals with knowledge around energy storage systems, power electronics, and more continues to rise. Upon completing this program, you’ll be prepared to succeed in this vital growing field.

3 courses in this 4.5 month program

If you need further assistance, please email pemforevs@ee.iitb.ac.in with any questions.

Certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

