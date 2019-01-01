Overview
In this program, you’ll build expertise with the state-of-the-art technologies that are reshaping the future of transportation in India and around the world.
You’ll explore how innovators and entrepreneurs are leveraging new technologies to address environmental concerns and working to reach a 30% sales share for electric vehicles by 2030. You’ll discover how EV (electric vehicle) technology is overcoming existing constraints associated with thermal design, material selection, controller design, and more, and deepen your understanding of transmission components, energy storage systems, and control and power electronics. This is an ideal opportunity to gain the necessary skills to advance your career and help determine how EV technology can improve the world. As the world continues to shift towards sustainable EVs, demand for qualified professionals with knowledge around energy storage systems, power electronics, and more continues to rise. Upon completing this program, you’ll be prepared to succeed in this vital growing field.