Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Certificate

IIT Bombay Digital Transformation

Learn to leverage new and emerging digital technologies to power organizational growth, increase efficiency, and reduce costs as you gain the skills to succeed in technical leadership roles from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the #1 ranked school in India.

Loading...

Enroll today. Limited spots available.

No application required. Classes started.

4 months

3-5 hours per week

$1,770 (INR 1,33,177)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Fully synchronous

This program consists of live online sessions. If you are unable to attend a live session, recordings will be made available.

No application required

Ranked the #1 university in India by QS World University Rankings

Founded in 1958, IIT Bombay has become an authority in India's higher education landscape and worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project.

Live sessions and office hours

Benefit from live, synchronous sessions led by instructors and faculty at IIT Bombay.

Emerging-Tech-IITB

Program description

Develop the leadership and technical skills needed to evolve your organization's technology stack to positively impact business results.

Required background

Undergraduate education with 3 years of relevant work experience is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Digital transformation
  • Technology implementation
  • Scale processes
  • Business operations
  • Data management
  • DevOps
  • Automation
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Strategic decision-making
  • Business intelligence
  • Understanding technology stacks

Overview

In this program, you’ll gain the skills and experience necessary to advance your career as a digital transformation leader.

You’ll learn to identify opportunities to transform your organization through the strategic implementation of new technologies and refine your analytical skills to understand how to implement and execute the right solutions. You’ll examine challenges associated with scalability and the decision to build or buy a new technology stack and develop the skills you’ll need to successfully lead new initiatives that achieve business goals. Upon completing this program, you’ll be prepared to join the ranks of modern business leaders who are responding to rapid global change and disruption with innovative digital solutions that maximize output, efficiency, and business performance.

This program is designed for non-IT managers and focuses on the business and managerial aspects of digital transformation.

3 courses in this 4 month program

Course 1 of 3

Course 2 of 3

Course 3 of 3

People interested in this University Certificate also viewed:

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email dt.courses@som.iitb.ac.in with any questions.

Certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder