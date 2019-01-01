Overview
In this program, you’ll gain the skills and experience necessary to advance your career as a digital transformation leader.
You’ll learn to identify opportunities to transform your organization through the strategic implementation of new technologies and refine your analytical skills to understand how to implement and execute the right solutions. You’ll examine challenges associated with scalability and the decision to build or buy a new technology stack and develop the skills you’ll need to successfully lead new initiatives that achieve business goals. Upon completing this program, you’ll be prepared to join the ranks of modern business leaders who are responding to rapid global change and disruption with innovative digital solutions that maximize output, efficiency, and business performance.
This program is designed for non-IT managers and focuses on the business and managerial aspects of digital transformation.