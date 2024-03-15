What's the Difference Between AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud?

What are the differences when comparing AWS versus Azure versus Google Cloud? Discover what each one is so you can better understand the best option for you.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates infrastructure, including scalable storage, networking, server, mobile development, and cybersecurity solutions. Microsoft Azure, its chief rival, provides some of the most scalable and efficient software solutions. Google Cloud Platform GCP offers high-end big data analytics solutions and allows easy interaction with other vendor products.
Many people in India believe that cloud computing will play an essential role today and in the future. Microsoft India’s president, Anant Maheshwari, noted the critical role cloud computing plays in reimagining and enabling inclusion, business, and governance throughout the country. Experts additionally believe that the country’s adoption of cloud computing services will help position India amongst the leaders on the global stage, necessitating a skilled workforce.
Indeed, certified cloud computing specialists are in demand, outperforming the disruptive move away from in-house servers and computing capacity toward the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based systems. Explore below how the three can shape your IT career path.
Cloud computing defines the supply of computing services—including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—via the internet ("the cloud") to provide fast innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. Users pay-as-you-go, which helps cut operating expenses, run infrastructure more efficiently, and scale as business needs change.
The cloud provides many options for storing, serving, and processing data. Cloud networks enable everything from Netflix and India Premier League to IoT sensors and machine learning applications. The following are some benefits of cloud computing:
Cloud computing replaces upfront capital infrastructure expenses with low variable costs that scale with your organisation. Thanks to the cloud, businesses no longer need to prepare for and purchase servers and other IT equipment weeks or months in advance. Instead, they may whiz up hundreds or thousands of servers in minutes and deliver results faster.
Cloud computing removes the need for physical storage and maintenance, allowing IT professionals to focus on more critical business goals. Instead, the resources get pooled to provide service to many consumers simultaneously, providing location independence.
With cloud computing, IT resources are just a click or tap away. This on-demand availability allows you to minimise the time developers can access those resources from weeks to minutes. The reduced cost and time to experiment and innovate lead to a dramatic boost in organisational agility.
The capacity to scale elastically is a big plus for cloud computing services. It allows organisations to enjoy greater agility by receiving the needed resources, including bandwidth, storage, and computing power. Additionally, users get IT resources in the cloud language when required and from the right geographic place.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers computer resources and services that may construct applications in minutes at pay-as-you-go prices. For example, you can rent a server on AWS to connect to, configure, protect, and run just like a physical server. The distinction is that the virtual server runs on top of an AWS-managed planet-scale network.
Coursera
Expedia
SonyLIV
Zerodha
Razorpay
Airtel
HDFC Life
Freshworks
Microsoft Azure is a public cloud platform that provides infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for analytics, virtual computing, storage, networking, and other services. It can enhance or replace your on-premise servers.
Bosch
Audi
ASOS
HSBC
Starbucks
Walgreens
3M
FedEx
Walmart
HP
Mitsubishi Electric
Renault
Google Cloud, originally App Engine, is a cloud computing services suite established by Google in 2008. GCP offers enterprises all around the world infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS). GCP, for example, is primarily a service for developing and maintaining original applications that can get published from its hyper-scale data centres.
Toyota
Equifax
Prudential
Wipro
ICICI
Cleartrip
Nobroker.com
Sharechat
AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are sweeping the new digital world with a storm of technology based on remote servers. Competition remains fierce in the public cloud market, and here is what sets each platform apart [1]:
|Features
|Amazon
|Microsoft Azure
|Google Cloud
|Age
|11 years old
|5 years old
|6 years old
|Pricing
|Per-second pricing with a 60-second minimum
|Per-minute basis
|Per-minute basis
|Compute
|EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) provides all the computing administration. The program oversees virtual machines, which can either be designed by the owner or have pre-configured settings for convenience
|With Microsoft Azure, you can create virtual machines and scale sets for virtual machines.
|As part of GCP (Google Cloud Platform), GCE (Google Compute Engine) does a similar function.
|Storage
|AWS provides apportioned, transient (brief) stockpiling. As soon as an instance begins, it is demolished at the end of the case.
|Azure uses ID drives (transient capacity), and Page Blobs VM-based volumes get stored in Block Storage (Microsoft's choice). Object Storage uses Square Blobs and Files.
|Comparatively, Google's Cloud Platform offers both brief stockpiling and constant circles. For Object stockpiling, GCP has Google Cloud Storage.
Understanding the history of each platform is the first step in evaluating different cloud service providers. Each service began in another place, influencing how providers focus their offers.
AWS became public in 2006, with services like Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Elastic Block System (EBS) went public in 2009, and Amazon later added services like Amazon CloudFront and Content Delivery Network (CDN). It has an extensive user base and higher levels of trust and reliability as one of the first cloud providers.
Microsoft Azure, known initially as Azure, was established in 2010 to provide enterprises with a capable Cloud Computing platform. In 2014, the company renamed it “Microsoft Azure”, although “Azure” is still widely used. Microsoft Azure has made significant progress compared to its competitors since its debut.
Google Cloud Platform launched in 2008, and in less than a decade, it has established a strong foothold in the cloud business. Google Cloud strengthened Google's products, including its hugely popular search engine and its video-sharing platform, YouTube. However, they have now launched enterprise services, allowing anyone to access Google Cloud Platform, which shares the same infrastructure as Google Search or YouTube.
The supported regions and availability are the first things to consider when selecting a cloud provider. Because of issues such as latency and compliance regulations, especially when dealing
with data have a direct impact on your cloud performance.
Here is the Big Three as of March 2023:
Amazon Web Service covers 30 global regions, including two in India (Mumbai and Hyderabad), with 96 availability zones and more than 410 Points of Presence.
Microsoft Azure operates in 54 regions, including several in India (Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and a planned region in Hyderabad), each with at least three availability zones and 116 edge locations.
Google Cloud Platform comprises 35 cloud regions, including the Delhi National Capital Region, 106 zones, and more than 200 edge locations.
Compute is a term that describes how computers work. Connecting many nodes is simple for a good cloud provider. Here is a look at each platform's computational capabilities individually:
|SERVICE
|AWS
|AZURE
|GCP
|VM (Compute Instance)
|EC2 (Elastic Compute)
|Azure Virtual Machine
|Google Compute Engine
|PaaS
|AWS Elastic Beanstalk
|App Service
|Google App Engine
|Container
|AWS Elastic Container/Kubernetes Service
|Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
|Google Kubernetes Engine
|Serverless Functions
|AWS Lambda
|Azure Function
|Google Cloud Functions
The three cloud providers are currently in a state of high competitiveness. All three suppliers offer essential tools and services and are likely to extend them in the future based on current trends and customer wants.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AWS has released Gluon. This open-source deep-learning library allows developers and non-developers to build neural networks without prior knowledge of AI. DeepLens is an AI-powered camera that may create and implement machine learning algorithms for optical character recognition, image identification, and object recognition.
SageMaker to Serverless: SageMaker is another AWS service used to train and deploy machine learning models. It also includes the Lex conversational interface, enabling Alexa services, Greengrass IoT messaging, and Lambda serverless computing.
Cognitive Services: Bing Web Search API, Face API, Computer Vision API, and Custom Vision Service are amongst the cognitive services available. Microsoft offers many IoT management and analytics services and functions, as well as a serverless computing solution.
Supporting MSFT Software: Azure includes several solutions that support Microsoft products installed on-premises—Windows Server Backup in Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows Server 2016 linked to Azure Backup. Visual Studio projects are hosted on Azure by Visual Studio Team Services.
IoT to Serverless: Google Cloud includes APIs for natural language, speech, translation, and other advanced technologies. It also offers IoT and serverless services. However, these are still beta versions.
Big On AI: Google Cloud is now the frontrunner in AI advancement. TensorFlow, an open-source software library for creating machine learning applications, deserves credit. Many developers love TensorFlow.
The optimal cloud option for many enterprises is a public and private cloud combination. A hybrid cloud allows you to combine one or more public clouds with existing infrastructure and a private cloud. It’s a mix of environments where you can run applications, making it a popular option amongst organisations that have already invested much money into IT infrastructure.
An organisation benefits by employing a mix of computing, storage, and services environments (on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services, and a public cloud). You’ll find explicit coordination amongst the various platforms with the hybrid cloud.
Amazon ECS Anywhere
AWS Snowball
AWS Snowcone
AWS Outposts
AWS Local Zones
VMware Cloud on AWS
AWS Wavelength
Amazon EKS Anywhere
AWS Snowcone
Azure Arc
Azure Backup
Azure Active Directory
Azure Security Center
Azure Blob Storage
Azure Stack
Azure Centinel
Anthos
Traffic Director
Looker
Cloud Build
Operations
Cloud Run for Anthos
The IT community believes Microsoft Azure has the lowest on-demand cost, while Amazon is somewhere in the centre. All three systems provide all users with competitive price plans and extra cost control features (reserved instances, budgets, and resource optimization). Several factors determine the cost of the cloud platform, including:
Customer specifications
Usage
The services utilised
The following table compares the pricing structures of AWS, Azure, and GCP based on the machine type that each provides: [2]
|Machine Type
|AWS
|Azure
|GCP
|Smallest Instance
|AWS charges roughly USD 69 per month for a primary instance with two virtual CPUs and eight gigabytes of RAM.
|In Azure, the same type of instance, i.e., an instance with 2 CPUs and 8 GB of RAM, will cost roughly USD 70 per month.
|Compared to AWS, GCP will supply you with the most basic instance, including two virtual CPUs and eight gigabytes of RAM, at a 25 per cent lower cost. As a result, it will cost you around USD 52 per month.
|Largest Instance
|The most expensive AWS instance, with 3.84 TB of RAM and 128 CPUs, will cost you roughly USD 3.97/hour.
|Azure's largest instance includes 3.89 TB of RAM and 128 CPUs. It costs about USD 6.79/ hour.
|GCP leads the pack with its largest instance, which includes 3.75 TB of RAM and 160 CPUs. It will cost you approximately USD 5.32/hour.
Pros
Provides most services, from networking to robots.
Most mature
Considered the best for reliability and security
More computational capacity than Azure and GCP
Cons
All major software providers that make their applications available on AWS Dev/Enterprise support must be paid.
The sheer quantity of services and options available can be overwhelming for newbies.
You have relatively few hybrid cloud alternatives.
Pros
Integration and migration of current Microsoft services are simple.
Many options are accessible, including best-in-class AI, machine learning, and analytics services.
Services are typically less expensive when compared to AWS and GCP.
You have access to ample support for hybrid cloud strategies.
Cons
Fewer service choices compared to AWS
Specifically designed for business customers
Pros
Works well with other Google services and products.
Excellent containerised workload support
Con
Limited services compared to AWS and Azure Limited support for enterprise use cases
Every business has unique demands, and each service provider responds to those needs uniquely. For example, software developers, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies use cloud services differently.
They are subject to distinct regulatory compliance obligations. Cloud service providers may offer similar services as any other business but frequently carve out their niche that works well for prospective buyers. Understanding how AWS, Azure, and GCP fit into your firm's larger cloud strategy goals may give you an advantage.
Experts predict rapid growth of the global cloud discovery market, which research suggests will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2 percent between 2023 and 2033 [3]. A recession will likely slow but not stop its growth. Programmers and developers are in demand now and in the coming months and years. You'll be much more appealing to current or potential employers if you learn a programming language.
Average of ₹6,10,603 per year [4]
Average of ₹12,87,350 per year [5]
Average of ₹21,91,699 per year [6]
Certified cloud computing specialists are on-demand, outperforming the disruptive move away from in-house servers and computing capacity toward the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based systems. Learning the requisite cloud computing abilities opens up fantastic chances for you in the IT world.
Get started learning the fundamentals with a course like IBM’s Introduction to Cloud Computing or a Professional Certificate like the AWS Cloud Solutions Architect option—both on Coursera.
Amazon Web Services holds roughly 34 per cent of the market share and remains the most popular vendor in the cloud infrastructure services market 7.
Amazon is comfortably ahead of the market, but the company has cut prices to fend off the competition.
Users prefer Google Cloud above other cloud providers because of its rapid pace of innovation and the flexibility and freedom of choice it provides.
A cloud platform enables businesses to develop cloud-native apps, test and build them, and store, back up, and recover data. Streaming video and audio, embedding information into processes, and delivering software on demand are all business options. They can also examine data with it.
CAST AI. “Cloud Pricing Comparison for 2022: AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud Platform, https://cast.ai/blog/cloud-pricing-comparison-aws-vs-azure-vs-google-cloud-platform/.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Intellipaat. “AWS vs Azure vs Google Cloud: Choosing the Right Cloud Platform,” https://intellipaat.com/blog/aws-vs-azure-vs-google-cloud/.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Global Newswire. “Global Cloud Discovery Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.5, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/23/2593535/0/en/Global-Cloud-Discovery-Market-is-Expected-to-Reach-US-4-5-Billion-by-2033-Says-Fact-MR.html.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How Much Does an AWS Cloud Developer Make, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-aws-developer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,19.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How Much Does an Azure Cloud Developer Make, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-azure-developer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,21.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How Much Does a Google Cloud Developer Make, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/india-developer-google-cloud-salary-SRCH_IL.0,5_IN115_KO6,15_KE16,28.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Statista. “Chart: Amazon, Microsoft & Google Dominate Cloud Market, https://www.statista.com/chart/18819/worldwide-market-share-of-leading-cloud-infrastructure-service-providers/.” Accessed March 15, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.