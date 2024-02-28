How to Become a Construction Manager: Your Guide

Learn more about what a construction manager does and how you can get started in this leadership role.
A construction manager coordinates a building project from start to finish. Managers often work at the construction site from a field office to monitor progress, make on-the-spot decisions, and supervise employees. Typical duties in this role might include:
Preparing budgets, cost estimates, and work timetables
Negotiating with subcontractors and vendors
Collaborating with architects, engineers, and specialised trade workers
Scheduling and coordinating subcontractors
Overseeing work progress to meet deadlines
Ensuring compliance with local and state building and construction codes
Monitoring the job site for safety hazards
Managing any emergencies or work delays
In substantial projects, like an office building, a construction manager may focus on only one aspect (plumbing, electric wiring, foundation, etc.). In a smaller project, they may be responsible for overseeing the entire build.
The average annual salary for a construction manager in India is ₹1,020,996 as of April 2024 [1]. This job is expected to remain in demand, as the construction industry in India is one of the world’s largest, employing more than 51 million people and making up 9 percent of India’s GDP [2]. India’s construction industry is expected to grow 6.6 percent from 2023 to 2026 [3].
Construction projects vary from industrial, commercial, and residential to more specialised projects, like roads, bridges, and monuments. Because of the diversity of projects, some construction managers specialise in one particular niche.
Some focus on smaller renovation-type projects, while others oversee massive new builds or focus solely on transportation infrastructure. Take a look at some of the different types of construction management positions:
Residential building project managers focus on renovating or constructing housing, including apartment complexes, multifamily units, or single-family homes.
Commercial construction managers oversee the construction or renovation of commercial buildings, including retail shops and corporate offices.
Infrastructure managers oversee building roads, bridges, or other public infrastructure assets.
To become a construction engineer, you must graduate from higher secondary school having focused on science-related subjects. Architecture, design, finance, management, and accounting can be helpful to your studies. Many students go on to study engineering, construction science, construction management, or architecture and earn a bachelor of business administration in project management or a BTech (bachelor of technology) in civil engineering.
Many students then pursue an MBA or MTech degree. Others are hired in India after taking diploma courses in related fields or construction management courses in other countries.
While not necessary to get a job, certifications allow construction professionals to prove their qualifications to current and prospective employers. Some popular certifications for a construction manager are the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) and MPM (Master Project Manager).
The role of a construction manager is a multi-faceted job that utilises a broad skill set. Many clients look to hire a construction manager who has the following qualities:
Technical skills:
Project management
Knowledge of standard building codes
Familiarity with a wide variety of construction practices and techniques
Familiarity with technology and software used on the job
Workplace skills:
Leadership abilities
Adaptability
Communication skills
Organisational skills
Negotiation
Time management
Flexibility
Risk management
When you study construction management or work as a construction manager, you may have the opportunity to take on other, more specialised roles as your career advances. These include the following:
A surveyor measures and determines property boundaries. In this position, you could prepare maps for clients, travel to find the precise locations of important landmarks, and verify data accuracy.
The facility manager oversees the daily operations of a building and how it is used, including security, communications, maintenance, and utilities.
The building services engineer ensures that a building functions appropriately. This means maintaining current building standards and designing and implementing improvements to the building, utilities, and technology.
Site engineers are involved with the technical and organisational sides of construction projects. This more specialised construction management role focuses on supervising staff, providing technical advice, and managing time.
The sustainability consultant works to make buildings more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
Now's an excellent time to start preparing for a position as a construction manager, thanks to good career prospects and the availability of jobs. See if this career might fit your interests by taking a beginner-friendly class in Construction Project Management from Columbia University.
If you’re considering getting a degree, consider the Construction Engineering and Management MasterTrack® Certificate from the University of Michigan. If you complete this MasterTrack Certificate and are admitted to the full master’s programme, your credits count toward your degree.
