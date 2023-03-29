IT Salary Overview: How Much Can You Make?

IT professionals across experience levels make a higher average salary than the average across all jobs. Learn about IT salaries by position, location, and methods to boost your income
Computer and information technology (IT) professionals in India earn an average salary of ₹7,91,081 per year, according to Glassdoor [1]. The amount of earnings is also in the country's top ten per cent of all wage earners, according to the India Times [2].
Keep in mind that many factors can influence your salary, including your level of experience, skill set, the cost of living of your location, your education level, and what certifications you have.
So what do IT workers in these roles actually make? The following are average annual salaries from different IT positions in India.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of March 2023
Product support specialist: ₹ 6,00,000
Desktop support analyst: ₹ 2,90,000
Systems administrator: ₹ 5,00,000
Systems analyst: ₹ 8,65,000
Scrum master: ₹14L
Database administrator: ₹ 7,50,000
Systems engineer: ₹ 4,20,000
Network/cloud engineer: ₹ 5,00,000
DevOps Engineer: ₹ 7,48,752
Site reliability engineer: ₹12L
Network security engineer: ₹ 6,65,789
Big data engineer: ₹ 7,83,496
Security architect: ₹21L
Network/cloud architect: ₹20L
Information systems security manager: ₹18L
The highest salaries in the IT world are tied to roles that are high in demand and currently have a shortage of qualified workers—typically positions related to cloud computing, cybersecurity, and big data. Managers, engineers, and architects indicate mid-career or senior positions and are also correlated with higher incomes.
Generally speaking, entry-level positions are correlated with lower salaries. These include help desk and troubleshooting positions like service desk analyst, IT technician, and IT associate. As you gain more experience and specialise your skills in areas like systems administration or cloud computing, you'll see your salary increase.
Here’s what you’ll make across various metro areas in India, according to Glassdoor. The cities listed below are some of the most populous, beginning with the largest population.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of March 2023
|City, State or Union Territory
|Average salary (2022)
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|₹ 4,41,780
|New Delhi, Delhi
|₹ 9,66,751
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|₹ 9,18,834
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|₹ 5,89,000
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|₹ 9,85,953
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|₹ 6,42,262
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|₹3,82,164
|Pune, Maharashtra
|₹ 6,25,525
Learning in-demand skills, through certifications or other means, has been linked to an increase in salaries. So has furthering your education.
According to Global Knowledge, 12 per cent of those who received a raise in 2020 credit gaining new skills, through training for certifications or otherwise [3]. Of the IT professionals responding to their survey, 92 per cent say they have at least one certification, and 80 per cent reported workplace benefits of certification including greater levels of engagement and improved work outcomes [4].
Pursuing in-demand skills in the industry may make you more competitive for raises and higher-paying jobs. These technical skills include:
Cybersecurity
Data analysis
DevOps
Cloud computing
Machine learning
You can also speak with your employer to see what skills gaps your company is hoping to fill. Or browse job listings of roles similar to yours to see what skills are currently in demand.
Gaining a Professional Certificates from Coursera is a great way to enhance your resume and become equipped with job-ready skills to enter the IT field. The courses don’t require degrees or experience to enroll and are all asynchronous, letting you learn at your own pace. Courses take approximately six months to complete and cost considerably less than a university class. Upon course completion, you’ll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network to show your credentials for your IT career.
Degrees aren’t always necessary to land a job in IT. But higher education levels are linked to higher incomes— according to Indeed, new graduates with a bachelor’s degree make an average income of ₹17,218 per month [5].
Employers may also still favour job candidates with at least a bachelor’s degree, or even master’s degrees, for certain IT positions. Though going back to school might be intimidating, the financial and career benefits can be rewarding. If you’ve already received a bachelor’s degree, pursuing a master’s degree in IT or computer science can help you advance in your current role, or transition to a new one.
So yes—a degree in IT has its benefits. But it'll also cost you time and money. In making your decision, think about where you want your career to go. Are you willing to make a long-term investment for salary increases and a faster track to managerial positions? Then a degree might make sense. If you're looking for a quick way to find a new job or get a raise, other options like a certification might be what you're looking for.
IT jobs, as diverse as they are, offer higher-than-average salaries. Plenty of IT jobs can be done from the comfort of your own home. If you’re ready to get started, take a look at an entry-level IT certificate like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. You’ll learn the fundamentals of tech support, system administration, operating systems, and other key skills to prepare you for a job in IT.
