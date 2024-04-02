What Is a PMO in Project Management: A 2024 Guide

Learn about a PMO, what it does, and how you can work in the industry. Discover the in-demand project management skills needed to get a job in a PMO.
A PMO, or project management office, is a specific group within an organisation providing project management support. It ensures that best project management practices and standards are met and helps the company deliver maximum value through its projects.
Businesses that embrace PMO implementation see the value in project management and the increase in revenue it brings. If you’re interested in working in this field, learn about the different PMO roles, education requirements, and required skills to succeed.
PMOs are groups within businesses, government agencies, or other organisations that maintain and define standards for project management. A PMO can be responsible for multiple or a single project across the organisation.
The PMO has several functions, like ensuring that projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required standard; the main tasks include:
Project planning
Project process improvement
Project resourcing
Project monitoring
Project control
The PMO also provides support to project managers in the form of templates, best practices, and training. Sometimes, the PMO may also be responsible for resource allocation and management.
As a project manager, you’ll handle all the day-to-day management of the project. Project managers work with the team to ensure tasks are completed on time and within budget.
The PMO is responsible for setting and maintaining project standards. As a member of the PMO staff, you’ll help support project teams and project managers while also working with other departments to ensure that projects are coordinated and aligned with organisational objectives.
A specialised team makes up the project management office that supports project managers in delivering projects. If you work in a PMO, your job will likely include providing centralised coordination and support for specific or all projects of an organisation.
To facilitate the management of the organisation's resources and best practices, the PMO provides process expertise, administrative support, and knowledge of management coordination. This may include a variety of roles within the office, including:
Administrative support staff to work on report generation and software support
Process-focused staff to provide support through training, leading projects, assuring quality, and developing methodologies.
Knowledge management staff keep records of methods, standards, and lessons learned in a project database.
Resources managers ensure that resources are suitable for project requirements, manage and balance scarce resources, forecast and assist in resource acquisition plans, and secure key resource assignments.
The PMO may also provide oversight and governance so that projects are aligned with organisational strategy and goals and that they are being executed effectively and efficiently.
The PMO team typically works collaboratively, sharing information to keep projects on track. Consider some of the different roles in the project management office:
A PMO manager manages the entire PMO. They’re responsible for ensuring that the processes are followed and effective. PMO managers also oversee project managers so that they follow the correct procedures. They’ll often liaise with senior managers to ensure they're updated with progress and promptly address any project risks or issues.
Average annual base salary (India): ₹41,61,817 [1]
As a PMO analyst, collect and analyse data to help the PMO manager and project managers make project decisions. Create reports and presentations to communicate their findings to project stakeholders.
Average annual base salary (India): ₹20,43,305 [2]
A PMO specialist is responsible for providing expert knowledge and advice to the PMO manager on all aspects of project management. PMO specialists are accountable for the implementation and coordination of PMO processes. This role works closely with the PMO manager to ensure the processes are followed and effective. PMO specialists may also be involved in training and mentoring other members of the PMO team.
Average annual base salary (India): ₹8,08,326 [3]
The PMO coordinator is responsible for supporting the PMO manager in all aspects of the PMO. This includes maintaining project documentation, coordinating meetings and events, and communicating with stakeholders. They work closely with the PMO manager to promptly complete all activities.
Average annual base salary (India): ₹7,07,950 [4]
PMO roles can give you a foundation for career progression into strategic roles and project leadership. You can develop competencies, gain exposure, build your reputation, and contribute to the success of diverse projects. This can be a fulfilling career move, an advancement to work in project management, or may enhance your career prospects in various ways.
A PMO can be an opportunity to enhance your project management skills and professional networks by working on various projects and learning from experienced project managers. Working in a PMO may also provide opportunities to work on diverse aspects of project management and help you establish a rounded project skill set.
Working in a PMO can give you exposure to portfolio management, understanding how different projects fit together, and ways to optimise resources across multiple projects. You'll learn about how resources are allocated to other areas or projects, changing project priorities, and the project management lifecycle.
A role in a PMO can increase your visibility across all of the organisation’s projects to help you identify potential problems and recommend solutions. This may help you gain more exposure to project management, influence your organisation, and improve your career prospects. Being a part of the PMO offers valuable insight and experience with an organisation’s strategic side, which you might not be able to gain in individual project elements.
Working in a PMO, you’ll be responsible for continuously improving the organisation’s project management processes and procedures. This will help ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget.
There isn’t a single set of requirements for working in a PMO. The required qualifications vary depending on the organisation and position you’re applying for. Some everyday things many employers look for include having a degree, professional experience, and relevant skills.
A degree in project management, business, or a related field is typically required to work as a manager in a PMO. However, there is yet to be a definitive degree or career route to working in a PMO. You can develop suitable skills in various backgrounds or study different degree programmes. To work as an analyst in a PMO, for example, you may benefit from a computer science or data analysis-related degree.
Anyone looking to work in a PMO typically requires experience working on projects. You can gain this experience by working on a software, infrastructure, or project management team. Some PMO positions require several years of experience working on projects.
Different PMO roles require different skill sets. Some of the primary skills you should look to demonstrate on your CV when applying for PMO roles include:
Excellent written communication and interpersonal skills
Adaptability and strength in working both independently and as part of a team
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Detail-oriented with the ability to see the big picture
Flexible and adaptable to change
Organised, efficient, and able to meet deadlines
Knowledge of business goals
Ability to meet project goals
A master’s degree in project management or a related field can be beneficial when looking at PMO roles. If you’re looking to advance into more senior roles, a master's degree may give you a competitive edge. Advanced degrees can help you to stand out as you move up the career ladder.
Certifications aren’t strictly necessary, but they may help boost your career. With appropriate courses, you'll learn best practices, get insights into the latest trends and technologies, and put yourself ahead of the competition.
Whether you're looking for a new PMO role or want to advance your career in your current PMO role, here are eight PMO certifications that can help you stand out from the crowd:
Advanced Project Management Certified Professional
Certified Manager Certification (CM)
Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
IT Information Library Foundations Certification (ITIL)
ITIL Foundation
Managing Programs and Projects with Project Server 2013
PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI)
Project Management Professional (PMP)
A career move into a PMO can be an excellent choice to build project skills and experience. In a PMO, you can use and improve your skills while also playing a pivotal role in ensuring that projects are completed successfully.
If you’re starting your career in project management and want to learn job-ready skills, consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate on Coursera. You don’t need a degree or any experience to complete it; it can provide you with valuable skills and knowledge employers value.
Glassdoor. “PMO Manager Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/pmo-manager-salary-SRCH_KO0,11.htm.” Accessed April 2, 2024.
Glassdoor. “PMO Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/pmo-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,11.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed April 2, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Process Specialist Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/process-specialist-pmo-salary-SRCH_KO0,18_KE19,22.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed April 2, 2024.
Glassdoor. “PMO Coordinator Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/pmo-coordinator-salary-SRCH_KO0,15.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed April 2, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.