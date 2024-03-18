What Is Production Management and Its Jobs?

Learn how to get a production management job, duties and responsibilities, associated salaries, necessary experience, and production management degrees.
Production management oversees manufacturing and managing inputs like raw materials, capital, and labour to produce expected outputs like products. Managing production within a manufacturing company is necessary, whether a large or small business. This becomes important as a company grows and managing desired output becomes more complex.
Production management aims to monitor and improve the efficiency of activities, materials, staff resources, and budgets to produce goods. Production outcomes vary according to the industry. A production manager ensures that manufacturing stays on schedule, within budget, and achieves the desired output goals.
Production management job descriptions vary by each industry and level of the role, but in general, someone working in production management may have the following responsibilities:
Managing manufacturing processes and looking at inputs to achieve outputs
Creating and maintaining work schedules and budgets
Monitoring production to find ways to improve efficiency and processes
Communicating effectively with staff, stakeholders, suppliers, and customers
Managing safety and quality processes
Managing a production team
Identifying, evaluating, and resolving any problems with manufacturing or staffing
Production management involves a specific skill set encompassing technical and workplace skills.
Technical skills
Competency with technical equipment
Six Sigma
Business skills
Equipment maintenance
Knowledge of industry regulations
Workplace skills
Teamwork
Problem-solving
Leadership and management
High organisational skills
Ability to multitask
Attention to detail
Critical thinking
Decision-making
Strategic planning
Logical approach
Industries that manufacture products rely on production management. Production management jobs can vary by industry, including:
Automotive
Chemical
Textile
Food
Machinery
Metal and fabricated products
Computers and technology
Production management jobs, titles, and salaries vary and have different responsibilities. Rather than searching for production manager roles, you should consider expanding your search to incorporate similar jobs.
Here are some product management jobs and average salaries:
*All salary data is sourced from Indeed as of March 2024
Average salary (IN): ₹21,95,200
A production manager manages the production process and ensures the company's manufacturing goals are met (outputs) by successfully overseeing inputs such as time, staffing, efficiency, materials, and costs.
Average salary (IN): ₹13,00,000
A manufacturing manager looks after the day-to-day manufacturing operation. They organise schedules, manage staff, and set budgets. The role is similar to that of a production manager, except that the production manager is responsible for the entire production process. In contrast, a manufacturing manager looks after the equipment and those who use it.
Average salary (IN): ₹6,14,952
A production supervisor supports the production manager by implementing their decisions.
Average salary (IN): ₹21,51,440
A plant manager supervises operations and manufacturing, makes strategic decisions, manages staff, ensures safety, and works to achieve production goals.
Average salary (IN): ₹33,80,000
An operations manager is responsible for the production and daily operations, making business decisions, and working as a senior management team member. They look to improve production processes and may recruit and train staff.
To become a production manager, it's a good idea to be prepared in many areas, including education, experience, and certifications.
To get a job as a production manager in India, a bachelor's degree is usually required in business management, industrial engineering, or something similar. Depending on the company and level of responsibilities, some positions may also need a postgraduate degree. To increase your marketability for this job, it might be beneficial to pursue an MBA (master's in business administration) or a master's in business management.
When looking for work in production management, it helps to have experience. You can get an internship or work in an entry-level position to gain valuable production management job skills.
Given the competition for production management positions, having relevant certifications can boost your CV by providing validation of your expertise. A range of certifications is available, including:
Certified Production Manager
Certified Production Planning and Control
Manufacturing Production and Operations
Production and Operation Management
Production for Management Consultants and Business Analysts
Suppose you want to pursue a career in production management. In that case, a great place to start is learning more about the manufacturing management process by taking the Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise course offered by The State University of New York on Coursera. You can also improve your leadership skills with the Leading People and Teams Specialisation from the University of Michigan.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.