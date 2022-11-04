How to Get a PMP Certification: An Overview

With over 10 lakh certification holders worldwide, the PMP is widely recognised and has been linked to multiple benefits for project managers. Here is what you need to know to get started.
The Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification is a globally recognised project management certification that tests a candidate's ability to manage the people, processes, and business priorities of a professional project. There are over 10 lakh PMP certification holders worldwide according to the Project Management Institute (PMI), which administers the certification [1]. It is applicable to project managers in virtually any industry, including health, construction, information technology (IT), and business.
In order to get the certification, you will have to meet the experience requirements and pass a certification exam.
Here’s some key information about the certification:
To take the exam, you will need to validate your education and project management experience. These are as follows:
35 hours of project management training, which means coursework that specifically addressed learning objectives in project management. This can be substituted with a Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certification.
36 months of experience leading projects if you have a four-year degree, or 60 months of experience leading projects, if you have a secondary school or associate degree.
As of August 2022, the exam fee is ₹42,863 for non-PMI members and ₹23,459 for PMI members. A PMI membership is ₹9,963 a year, plus a ₹772 application fee, making the exam slightly less expensive with a membership [2].
Studying for the exam will take some planning and determination; exam guides typically recommend at least a few months to prepare for it. There are several courses, books, and other resources available to help you study. Read more below about preparing for the exam.
The PMP certification is valid for three years but can be renewed or maintained by earning 60 professional development units—defined as hours spent on accepted professional development activities—in that time frame.
The PMP exam was updated on January 2, 2021. The new exam now comprises 180 questions instead of 200, two 10-minute breaks instead of one, three “domains”—phases of project management—instead of five, among other changes. Make sure your study materials reflect the change.
Here is a step-by-step guide to getting your PMP certification.
Before you can take the PMP exam, you will have to make sure you are eligible. You will need either:
35 hours of project management course training and at least 36 months of project management experience if you have a four-year degree, OR
35 hours of project management course training with 60 months of experience, if you have an associate degree or secondary school degree, such as a senior school certificate, pre-degree certificate, or pre-university certificate
You will want to keep track of your projects and training, recording information like your specific role, responsibilities, and length of projects or training so that you have it at hand when you apply. The training requirement can be waived if you have a CAPM certification.
The PMP certification is valid for three years. You will need to spend 60 hours during that time frame on professional development activities to maintain it. Otherwise, you can sign up to take the exam again.
If you're looking for specific courses that'll get your 35 hours of training in, consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate. No previous related experience is required.
Make an account with PMI and get started on an application for the PMP exam. This will entail sharing basic personal information like your educational background, as well as details on the projects you have worked on.
Once you’re approved, you will pay the exam fee and schedule a test.
This is when you train for the exam, either through coursework or on your own. Several exam prep providers recommend spending 60 to 120 hours studying. This can take several months depending on how frequently you study.
The exam can be taken at a testing site near you or online. The exam takes a little under four hours to complete.
Ultimately, whether a PMP certification will be worth it to you professionally and financially depends on your unique circumstances. Here are a few benefits you might see with a PMP under your belt to help you navigate your decision.
Industry recognition: The PMP certification can show employers or clients that you know the intricacies of project management, and have the experience and training required of a professional.
Learning new skills: You are also likely to learn a significant amount about project management as you prepare for the exam. Taking hours out of your life to master project management fundamentals like conflict resolution and budgeting can bolster the skills to make you a better project manager.
Higher salaries: The PMI found that India respondents to a 2018 survey reported a median salary of $26,620 (about ₹1,991,814) if they had the certification and $22,627 (about ₹1,693,042) if they did not, representing an 18 percent increase overall [3]. Median salaries also tended to increase the longer one was PMP certified. Global Knowledge reported that the PMP certification ranked fifth among IT certifications that were linked to the highest salaries in the IT sector.
Job prospects: The Project Management Institute (PMI) reports there is a widening gap globally between available qualified project managers and positions that need to be filled and expects India and China to represent over 75 percent of the world's project management positions through 2027. Specific to India, it projects 7 lakh new project managers to be needed in India from 2017 to 2027. PMI also sees strong growth for project manager jobs internationally, estimating the sector to grow by 33 percent or 2.2 crore new jobs by 2027 [4].
I am new to project management—should I get the PMP certification?
The PMP certification is designed to build on and solidify the training an experienced project manager already has. If you are just starting out as a project manager, you may want to gain more experience or look into another certification—like the CAPM—before getting a PMP. The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate is also designed for those just starting out and will earn you a professional credential.
Here is an overview of what’s on the PMP certification test, which was updated on January 2, 2021.
180 questions total
230 minutes (3 hours 50 minutes) to complete
Two 10-minute breaks
A combination of multiple-choice, multiple responses, matching, hotspot and limited fill-in-the-blank questions
The questions fall into three domains:
People: 42% of exam
Composing a little less than half of the exam, the people section includes questions on leading and building teams, managing conflict, supporting virtual teams, mentoring, and other related topics.
Process: 50% of exam
The process section tests your knowledge on the methodology of seeing a project through to completion. You might be asked about managing budgets and other resources, scheduling, handling changes in the project, and determining the best methodologies for the project.
Business: 8% of exam
The business environment portion of the exam deals broadly with the more business-minded aspects that you will have to tackle as a project manager, like compliance, delivering value, and supporting organisational change.
Roughly half of the content represents predictive project management approaches, while the other half represents Agile or hybrid approaches.
There are several routes you can take to prepare for the PMP exam. A survey by PM Exam Lessons Learned found that successful exam takers dedicated two to six months for practice. The PMI reports that the average successful PMP candidate spends at least 35 hours preparing for the exam.
Online courses: There are many exam prep courses to help you get your certification. The PMI and other private institutions offer prep courses, as do many community colleges across the country, online or otherwise. The Project Management Professional Certificate from the University of California, Irvine on Coursera will prepare you for the PMP exam and fulfil the educational requirement of 35 hours of instruction. The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate will also fulfill the educational requirement.
Courses can cost several hundred or even a few thousand dollars to complete. But they can be a worthwhile investment if you are looking for a structured way to make sure you are fully prepared for the test. If you think earning the PMP certification is beneficial to your employer as well, it can be worth approaching your manager to see if they are willing to cover exam or exam prep costs.
If you are just trying to get a fair understanding of the project management process, an introduction to project management course offered on Coursera can give you an idea of what it is like to manage projects.
A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK Guide) 7th edition: This guide provides a full foundation for the various elements of project management. Though not an exam prep course by itself, the guide is fundamental to understanding project management as it relates to the certification [5].
Test prep books: There are several exam preparation books that will familiarise you with the questions and format of the test. It is a good idea to take a few practice exams before you take the real one.
If the PMP does not seem like the right fit for you, there are several other project management certifications you can consider, from the PMI or otherwise. Here are a few.
Agile certifications: Agile is an approach to project management that focuses on adaptability and speed through smaller-scale and streamlined delivery. It is an approach that has gained popularity in recent years. Popular Agile certifications include the AgilePM from APGM International and the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) certification from Scaled Agile. Learn Agile Development on Coursera.
Scrum certifications: Scrum is a project management framework that emphasises adaptability and iteration and is an Agile process. Becoming a Scrum master means you’ll be helping projects fit the Scrum approach to meet success. Popular Scrum certifications include the Certified Scrum Master (CSM) from Scrum Alliance and the Professional Scrum Master (PSM) from Scrum.org.
Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM): If you are looking for certifications to help you build up your career, the CAPM (also offered by PMI) is suited for entry-level project managers. The CAPM does not require project experience, making it a good certification for project managers who are just getting started.
The PMP certification has the potential to grow your career as a project management professional. If you are ready to get started, explore project management courses on Coursera. New to the field? The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate can help you learn the fundamentals.
