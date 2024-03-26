What Is Public Health? Your Career Guide

If you're looking for a job that allows you to help others or improve the environment, consider a career in public health. In this guide, you'll learn where public health professionals work and examples of public health jobs.
Public health is the art and science of promoting community health and preventing disease globally. If you are interested in a career in public health, you’ll find plenty of fulfilling job opportunities across medicine, science, communications, social work, and education.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) anticipates a need for more than 33,000 additional public health professionals by 2026 across all states and union territories in India [1]. Public health differs from other health careers in that it focuses on protecting and promoting health in populations rather than diagnosing and treating individual patients. Both types are essential to the general public's health and well-being.
Here's what you should know about public health and how to get started in this career field.
Public health is the field that is concerned with protecting communities and improving health and safety through policies and practices. Several disciplines fall under the umbrella of public health, including education, environmental health, medicine, public policy, social services, and science.
Within these disciplines and more, you'll find various career options for bettering the health and safety of people in your community. Just a few of the job opportunities in public health include:
EMT
Environmental advocate
Firefighter
Health educator
Health writer
Public health official
Public relations specialist
Social worker
When people are mentally and physically healthy, they live longer. They're also:
More creative
More engaged socially
More productive at work
More likely to get involved with their community
When whole communities are mentally and physically healthy, society functions better. Take economics, for example. Healthy people are more excited about their work, show up to their jobs more often, and are more likely to take advantage of education and training opportunities. This can result in a more robust economy.
Here are more ways public health is essential:
Public health workers ensure all community members have equal access to necessities like food, shelter, transportation, and employment.
Through community education, public health helps combat significant diseases that affect whole societies, such as cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.
Public health education can influence city, state, and national government policies.
Public health promotes disease prevention, which is less expensive than treating disease for individuals and communities.
In 2022, Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, announced the government's focus on building the country's health infrastructure, pledging billions to strengthen the Ayushman Bharat network and the country's health infrastructure as a whole [2].
Public health professionals work in a variety of settings across the globe. Some typical workplaces for public health professionals include:
Colleges and universities
Government agencies like health departments and aging services
Homecare businesses
Hospitals
Mental health clinics
Pharmaceutical companies
Schools
Non-profit organisations
You can work for a non-profit organisation if you're interested in a particular public health issue. Some of the areas of focus for non-profits include:
Bullying
Disaster response
Domestic violence
Environmental issues
Gun control
Housing
Human rights
Human trafficking
Literacy
Refugee assistance
Substance abuse
Suicide prevention
Veterans' services
Voting rights
When considering a career in public health, you have many options. Take a look at a few examples of jobs in public health.
If you're adept in maths or statistics, you might be interested in a career as a biostatistician. As a biostatistician, you'll collect, analyse, and interpret data related to biology, medicine, or similar topics.
Typical work settings for a biostatistician include medical research companies, universities, or hospitals. Usually, this job requires a master's degree in biology, maths, or statistics. The annual pay for a biostatistician averages ₹5,10,000 per year [3].
An environmental health officer studies the air, land, and water for possible public health risks. In addition, these scientists help develop solutions to environmental problems. Some job duties you may have included collecting air, water, or soil samples, analysing data, and preparing presentations for employers or the public.
To get a job as an environmental health scientist, you'll need a bachelor's degree in environmental science, biology, geology, chemistry, or a related field. The annual pay for an environmental health officer averages ₹5,65,262 [4].
Epidemiologists protect public health by studying disease causes and patterns within specific populations, allowing them to make predictions about diseases and recommendations involving health policies. As an epidemiologist, you might work for a government agency or in a university laboratory.
At the minimum, you'll need a master's degree in public health or a related field to be an epidemiologist. Some epidemiologists hold a doctorate in epidemiology or medicine. The annual pay for an epidemiologist averages ₹12,00,000 [5].
If you're interested in a career in public health that doesn't require a college degree, you may want to become a first responder. These medically trained professionals provide immediate life-saving assistance at an accident or emergency scene. Types of first responders include EMTs, firefighters, and police officers.
To become an EMT, you'll need to undergo a certification process. To become a firefighter or police officer, you must pass a written exam and enroll in a special academy, which provides about six months of training. Annual pay for first responders varies according to type.
Nutritionists and dieticians have expertise in the area of food and nutrition. They advise clients on using food to become healthier and manage disease. Public health settings where nutritionists and dieticians work includes community recreation centres, government agencies, health clinics, nursing homes, and schools.
Community members served by nutritionists and dieticians include children, at-risk families, the elderly, and the general public. You'll need a bachelor's degree to become a nutritionist or dietician in public health. The average pay for a nutritionist or dietician averages ₹17,04,000 annually [6].
Public health nurses provide information to communities about various health issues. Job duties might include:
Teaching prenatal classes to expectant parents
Talking to nursing home residents about the importance of specific medical tests
Vaccinating children at schools
Educating adult children about caring for elderly parents
Helping provide care to patients in emergencies
Many public health nursing jobs require a bachelor's degree in nursing and registration with the Indian Nursing Council. On average, registered nurses make about ₹10,92,000 annually [7].
India's unique challenges as one of the most populated countries in the world also offer significant opportunities for public health careers. Experts anticipate that the country will need 44,936 additional public health professionals by 2030. [8]
A career in public health can be satisfying for a variety of reasons. Many public health workers feel good about helping develop strategies, policies, and programmes to improve health at a global or regional scale. Here are the benefits of a career in public health:
The opportunity to work and interact with diverse populations
Collaborate with the world's leading public health professionals
Be a part of exciting, cutting-edge research
Have opportunities to manage or lead others in a field that contributes to social impact
Participate in a well-paid, growing field contributing to the overall health and well-being of society
Public health is a fascinating field that focuses on the art and science of promoting health in communities. Advance your public health career with a master's in public health. Check out the public health degree programmes available on Coursera and start learning today.
