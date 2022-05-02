By Akshay K•
May 2, 2022
This is by far the most PATHETIC case study that I have ever come across. Don't know why are they calling this as case study. It is more of applying just 3~4 lines of code and thats it.
I had intially enrolled for this course, because I wanted to enter into this Biomedical field from AI & ML perspective. Once this capstone project started, there was actually no explanantion of even one column which was there in the form of dataset.
It was like, there are 8 columns, perform PCA on it, apply regression thats it. Its not even something that i would call it a case study. Its just like applying PCA, Linear Regression & Neural network code on it and get R2 value and loss in case of neural network.
I have no idea as to why would coursera has kept this course, at such a high price. I humbly request coursera to audit this course and get it removed as soon as possible.
I really felt like I wasted my important 3 hours on this course. Read carefully, it just took me 3 hours for completing course and till now I have no idea what does each column / attribute in the dataset stands for. If I had to do self study for understanding this dataset, I would rather gone to Kaggle for doing on my own.
Wanted to rate it as 0 star, but seems there is no option to rate 0.
By Tarek F•
Dec 3, 2021
Worst course/specialization I have run into on Coursera. The instructors are not good and material is lacking. It seems they googled some material and tried to put together a specialization that was completely useless. Let's put it this way. Some of the readings they offered in the courses where links to Wikipedia!!!
Frankly, this was a huge waste of time that I paid for.
I am not going to consider LearnQuest in the future and I would recommend that Coursera check the courses and so-called specializations they get paid for carefully before offering them to the students.
If Coursera had a phone number for students/customer services, I would have asked for my money back, but they don't!!! ( I thought it is illegal to get online payments from customers without having a working phone number). So, I will not be wasting more time than what this "LearnQuest" specialization has already wasted for me.
What a rip-off!
By Esteban B•
Nov 22, 2021
The course can't be completed due to a grading error in the Week 2 assignment that hasn't been fixed for months.