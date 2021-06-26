Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam.
You will refresh your knowledge of cloud concepts, Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft Azure workloads, security and privacy in Microsoft Azure, as well as Microsoft Azure pricing and support. in short, you will recap all the core concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. You will test your knowledge in a series of practice exams mapped to all the main topics covered in the AZ-900 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success. You will prepare to pass the certification exam by taking practice tests with similar formats and content. You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the AZ-900 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the AZ-900 exam. This beginner course is suitable for IT personnel who are just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure and want to demonstrate foundational level knowledge of cloud services and how those services are provided with Microsoft Azure platforms. This course can help you prepare for AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. This is the final course in a four-course program that prepares you to take the AZ-900 certification exam. This course gives you opportunities to hone your exam technique and refresh your knowledge of all the key areas assessed in the certification exam. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development. You should also be Familiarity with the concept of application programming interfaces or APIs. It is beneficial to have a high-level familiarity with relevant Microsoft products such as Dynamics 365 and Office 365.