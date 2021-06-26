About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to prepare for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam.

Skills you will gain

  • AZ-900 exam preparation
  • Practice certification exams
You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Certification and Exam Preparation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 1

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 3

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)

