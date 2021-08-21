About this Course

33,931 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand what it means to build a cloud governance strategy in Microsoft Azure
  • Estimate and manage your cloud spend in Microsoft Azure
  • Describe how Microsoft Azure adheres to common regulatory and compliance standards
  • Explain how Microsoft Azure's service-level agreements (SLAs) can impact your application design decisions
  • Secure access to cloud resources in Microsoft Azure
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

You should be familiar with the general technology concepts such as networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Microsoft Azure Identity Services

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Build a Cloud Governance Strategy on Microsoft Azure

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Privacy, Compliance & Data Protection Standards on Microsoft Azure

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Managing Costs & SLA Service Cycles

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROSOFT AZURE SERVICES AND LIFECYCLES

View all reviews

About the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder