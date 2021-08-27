MD
Aug 3, 2021
Provided with much needed practice exams to be ready for actual exams. Definitely one should take this course
Feb 4, 2022
Now I can confidently take the Microsoft AZ-900 exam as I have passed this exam. Absolutely worth it!!!
By Sandeep P•
Aug 26, 2021
Although I have passed the AZ-900 exam, I found the actual exam had a very different format compared to what is in the course. I felt if I had not gone through other resources I may have not passed it. So please update the practise exams. The actual exams are harder.
By Rachida A•
Jun 29, 2021
Great course, but the quizz have too much redundancy, would need a larger panel of questions
By José D E L•
Jun 7, 2021
This is very helpfull, you can use it as a guide to study, as reinforcement and practice
By Prabhakar G R•
Jun 13, 2021
The course gives overview of the Azure Cloud platform. Definitely recommend this course for a beginner.
By Mahesh L D•
Aug 4, 2021
By Ezinne J N•
Feb 5, 2022
By subhash s•
Jun 27, 2021
Very well designed and quite helpful for preparations of AZ900 Azure Fundamentals Exam
By Nathalie A•
May 9, 2021
This course helped me a lot with retaining information about all AZ-900 material.
By Quentin A•
Sep 15, 2021
This course is good preparation for the exam. I passed it.
By Cesar O P R•
Nov 13, 2021
A very nice review course for the certification exam.
By Sakshi R•
Jun 14, 2021
This Course really helped me out. Thanks Cousera !
By Neelesh S M•
May 13, 2022
Very helpful for preparing for final exam
By ABDUL R•
Jan 29, 2022
good website about learning point
By ABDUL R•
Jan 23, 2022
very helpful for learning point
By Drakshayani O•
Nov 8, 2021
very use full good experience
By Eduardo C•
May 27, 2021
Muito exigente e esclarecedor
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 22, 2021
Excelente Curso
By Enrique A M•
Dec 9, 2021
thanks Coursera
By Thanasan M•
May 2, 2021
good job
By Tuba A•
Jan 22, 2022
GOOD
By Dhanusuya•
Sep 3, 2021
Good
By Naleshia H•
Jul 15, 2021
By Amol N•
Feb 15, 2022
Nice core, but need to show correct answare list after passing test, if we select wrong
It will be helpfull if you add 2 to 3 practice test like real exam/practice mode
By Laurence P•
Oct 18, 2021
Prepares you for the exam well
By Srilakshmipriya B•
May 2, 2021
Very helpful