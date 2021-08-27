Chevron Left
Back to Preparing for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam by Microsoft

4.7
stars
188 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses.​​ In this course, you will prepare for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. You will refresh your knowledge of cloud concepts, Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft Azure workloads, security and privacy in Microsoft Azure, as well as Microsoft Azure pricing and support. in short, you will recap all the core concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. You will test your knowledge in a series of practice exams​ mapped to all the main topics covered in the AZ-900 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success. You will prepare to pass the certification exam by taking practice tests with similar formats and content. You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the AZ-900 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the AZ-900 exam.​ This beginner course is suitable for IT personnel who are just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure and want to demonstrate foundational level knowledge of cloud services and how those services are provided with Microsoft Azure platforms. This course can help you prepare for AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. This is the final course in a four-course program that prepares you to take the AZ-900 certification exam. This course gives you opportunities to hone your exam technique and refresh your knowledge of all the key areas assessed in the certification exam. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development. You should also be Familiarity with the concept of application programming interfaces or APIs. It is beneficial to have a high-level familiarity with relevant Microsoft products such as Dynamics 365 and Office 365....

Top reviews

MD

Aug 3, 2021

Provided with much needed practice exams to be ready for actual exams. Definitely one should take this course

EN

Feb 4, 2022

Now I can confidently take the Microsoft AZ-900 exam as I have passed this exam. Absolutely worth it!!!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Preparing for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam

By Sandeep P

Aug 26, 2021

Although I have passed the AZ-900 exam, I found the actual exam had a very different format compared to what is in the course. I felt if I had not gone through other resources I may have not passed it. So please update the practise exams. The actual exams are harder.

By Rachida A

Jun 29, 2021

Great course, but the quizz have too much redundancy, would need a larger panel of questions

By José D E L

Jun 7, 2021

This is very helpfull, you can use it as a guide to study, as reinforcement and practice

By Prabhakar G R

Jun 13, 2021

The course gives overview of the Azure Cloud platform. Definitely recommend this course for a beginner.

By Mahesh L D

Aug 4, 2021

Provided with much needed practice exams to be ready for actual exams. Definitely one should take this course

By Ezinne J N

Feb 5, 2022

Now I can confidently take the Microsoft AZ-900 exam as I have passed this exam. Absolutely worth it!!!

By subhash s

Jun 27, 2021

V​ery well designed and quite helpful for preparations of AZ900 Azure Fundamentals Exam

By Nathalie A

May 9, 2021

This course helped me a lot with retaining information about all AZ-900 material.

By Quentin A

Sep 15, 2021

This course is good preparation for the exam. I passed it.

By Cesar O P R

Nov 13, 2021

A very nice review course for the certification exam.

By Sakshi R

Jun 14, 2021

This Course really helped me out. Thanks Cousera !

By Neelesh S M

May 13, 2022

Very helpful for preparing for final exam

By ABDUL R

Jan 29, 2022

good website about learning point

By ABDUL R

Jan 23, 2022

very helpful for learning point

By Drakshayani O

Nov 8, 2021

very use full good experience

By Eduardo C

May 27, 2021

Muito exigente e esclarecedor

By Bujato H S L

Dec 22, 2021

Excelente Curso

By Enrique A M

Dec 9, 2021

thanks Coursera

By Thanasan M

May 2, 2021

good job

By Tuba A

Jan 22, 2022

GOOD

By Dhanusuya

Sep 3, 2021

Good

By Naleshia H

Jul 15, 2021

h

By Amol N

Feb 15, 2022

Nice core, but need to show correct answare list after passing test, if we select wrong

It will be helpfull if you add 2 to 3 practice test like real exam/practice mode

By Laurence P

Oct 18, 2021

Prepares you for the exam well

By Srilakshmipriya B

May 2, 2021

Very helpful

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder