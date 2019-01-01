Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Culture in a Scale Up by IE Business School
About the Course
Company culture changes in the shift from startup to scaleup – and as the company moves and incorporates different people profiles and roles, culture becomes increasingly vital in ensuring that everyone understand the company´s mission, values, strategy, and objectives.
This course will help you get that crucial culture piece within your scaleup right. You´ll discover the role (and relationship between) the company founder and the company culture in ensuring a successful transition to scaleup, gain insights on how and why to build and foster diverse teams, and understand the critical importance of corporate governance structures so you can implement the structures that make sense for your organization.
Culture can be your company´s superpower, and with this course, you´ll be able to build and maintain the company culture that will bolster your company through the scaleup phase – and beyond....