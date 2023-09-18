Howard University
Business Modeling Tools
Howard University

Business Modeling Tools

This course is part of Business Problem Solving Specialization

Taught in English

Alton Henley

Instructor: Alton Henley

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes, 5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Business Problem Solving Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module explains how to install the Data Analysis Toolpak in Microsoft Excel. It will also introduce regression as an important tool to help forecast and solve business problems.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module describes how to build and run a regression in Microsoft Excel. In addition, it provides practice problems for using regression analysis to solve business problems.

What's included

6 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 assignments

This module introduces how to run multiple regression in Microsoft Excel and provides business problem examples to practice using multivariate regression.

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 assignments

This module demonstrates how to combine spreadsheet modeling with data analysis tools to solve a business case problem.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz1 assignment

Instructor

Alton Henley
Howard University
6 Courses3,394 learners

Offered by

Howard University

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions