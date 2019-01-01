Learner Reviews & Feedback for 商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics by Arizona State University
About the Course
你在财务领域工作或是和财务专业人员常互动吗 ? 在你的职业生涯，你需说、写或是听得懂英文吗? 跟着本课程真实情境的人物，你会看到他们试着解决一般的商务情况，你会从你的成功和失败的经验中学习，并批判式的思考你沟通方式的抉择。在上完本课程后，你将能够读写电子邮件，报告，以及使用财务和经济的一般用语给予有效的简报。在压力之下，清楚地沟通、利用最近所学的策略，并对于你的商务沟通技巧的有效性，立即得到其他全世界财务专业人士的回馈! 获得你所想要的和全球的经理所期待的英语沟通能力。
Do you work in finance or interact with finance professionals? Is it necessary to speak, write or understand English in your career? Follow the authentic characters in this course as they work through common business situations in finance and economics. Learn from your successes and failure, and think critically about your own communication options. After taking this course, you will be able to read and create efficient e-mails, reports, and impactful presentations with words and phrases commonly used in finance and economics. Communicate clearly under pressure utilizing recently learned strategies, and obtain immediate feedback about the efficiency of your business communication skills in English from other finance professionals around the world! Gain the English communication skills that you desire and that global managers expect....