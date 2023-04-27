Explore HTML, CSS, and VueJS basics without installing anything!
This course is designed for intermediate learners who already have a solid foundation of basic skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours.