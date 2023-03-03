Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to VueJS Framework by Codio
About the Course
Explore HTML, CSS, and VueJS basics without installing anything!
This course is designed for beginning learners, providing a solid foundation of basic skills in HTML, CSS, and VueJS. Learners will build an understanding of the creative process of designing as well. The modules in this course cover HTML basics, CSS basics, VueJS basics, as well as provide an exploratory designing experience for learners. At the end of the course, learners will fully develop a todo application using HTML, CSS, and VueJS.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Introduction to VueJS Framework
By Denise G
•
Mar 3, 2023
sometimes, there is no clear distinction between what a JavaScript/HTML/Vue feature is. might be confusing for someone who is completely new to the filed. but as a whole, there is a lot of interactive learning, precise instructions and lots of links for further reading.