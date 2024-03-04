The Open University
Critical thinking for sustainable business solutions
The Open University

Critical thinking for sustainable business solutions

This course is part of Sustainability for business success Specialization

Taught in English

Haider Ali

Instructor: Haider Ali

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand how the creative ideation process functions to generate a broad range of relevant outcomes to your challenge domain and systems map.

  • Converge on a selection of the most impactful ideas to take forward for implementation and (in)validation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

9 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Sustainability for business success Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week, you will dive into the process of creative thinking to solve systemic challenges. You will learn how to generate a broad range of ideas to address your defined sustainability issues.

What's included

8 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you will learn how to converge your ideas into concrete concepts to take forward and test throughout the rest of the course.

What's included

11 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you will converge your thinking to make decisions about which ideas to take forward or to leave behind.

What's included

5 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you will refine the ideas you are considering taking forward and reflect on how this will affect your draft systems map from course 2 in the Coursera Specialization 'Sustainability for business success'.

What's included

4 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Haider Ali
The Open University
4 Courses110 learners

Offered by

The Open University

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions