すべてのデータ パイプラインには、データレイクとデータ ウェアハウスという 2 つの主要コンポーネントがあります。このコースでは、それぞれのストレージのユースケースに焦点を当て、Google Cloud Platform で利用可能なデータレイクおよびデータ ウェアハウスのソリューションを技術的に詳しく説明します。 また、データ エンジニアの役割や、適切なデータ パイプラインが事業運営にもたらすメリットについて述べ、クラウド環境でデータ エンジニアリングを行うべき理由を説明します。受講者は Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform のデータレイクとデータ ウェアハウスを実際に使ってみることができます。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
はじめに
このモジュールでは、データ エンジニアリングの専門講座とコースの内容を紹介します。
データ エンジニアリング
このモジュールでは、データ エンジニアの役割と、クラウドでデータ エンジニアリングを行うべき理由を説明します
データレイクの構築
このモジュールではデータレイクの概要のほか、Google Cloud Storage を GCP 上のデータレイクとして使用する方法について説明します
データ ウェアハウスの構築
このモジュールでは、GCP のデータ ウェアハウスとして使用できる BigQuery について説明します
まとめ
このモジュールでは、本コースで学んだすべてのトピックを復習します
