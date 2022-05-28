About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Japanese
Japanese

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

はじめに

7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

データ エンジニアリング

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 55 min)
2 hours to complete

データレイクの構築

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

データ ウェアハウスの構築

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 93 min)
2 minutes to complete

まとめ

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

