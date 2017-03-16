Chevron Left
Learn the general concepts of data mining along with basic methodologies and applications. Then dive into one subfield in data mining: pattern discovery. Learn in-depth concepts, methods, and applications of pattern discovery in data mining. We will also introduce methods for data-driven phrase mining and some interesting applications of pattern discovery. This course provides you the opportunity to learn skills and content to practice and engage in scalable pattern discovery methods on massive transactional data, discuss pattern evaluation measures, and study methods for mining diverse kinds of patterns, sequential patterns, and sub-graph patterns....

GL

Jan 17, 2018

Excellent course. Now I have a big picture about pattern discovery and understand some popular algorithm. Also professor points out the direction for further study.

DD

Sep 9, 2017

The first several chapters are very impressive. The last three lessons are a little difficult for first-learners. The illustration are clear and easy to understand.

By Sergey Z

Mar 16, 2017

The explanations are not clear. The course is very theoretical, there's just one obligatory programming task. It's one of the worst courses I have ever enrolled in.

By Ameet D

Jan 18, 2021

Excellent introduction to pattern mining algorithms. I also like liked the fact that there are hands on assignments not just theory.

By David M L H

Dec 31, 2020

Useful course. It covers all the fundamentals of data mining patterns for a wide spectrum of datasets.

By Vivian Y Q

Oct 12, 2017

very unhelpful lecture, basically learn everything by yourself

By Mykola K

May 25, 2018

Very well-organised course. I especially liked the assignments: programming assignments were helpful to apply the course (this makes you implement the methods you learn), so were multiple-choice questions that really make you think on the course content. The instructor was clear and provided good materials. I would recommend this course.

By Prashant K

Mar 4, 2017

I'd review this course for two parts: lectures and programming assignments.

Lectures: Prof. Jiawei Han is a pioneer of the subject. However, I was expecting a more indepth elaboration of techniques. In almost all his lectures he covered very crucial topics at a near-shallow level. For someone like me, it was a motivation to be learning the subject from him but I was left disappointed a little bit. I felt if i was just to gain a superficial understanding then I would have browsed through any website/blog/article rather than paying for this course and coming here under his tutelage. I will not expect him to be as thorough as he'd be in his lectures at UIUC (although why not!) but a more elaborative explanation with more notable examples (instead of pointing to the reading material at the end of 4th minute of the lecture) will be more fruitful and a better learning experience.

The programming assignments are challenging and will definitely open up the thought process towards being able to imagine what patterns mean and how to go about extracting them.

By Luca B

Dec 28, 2018

Very poor.

No programming assignment. No more users in forum. Lessons are just a list of algorithm without a detailed explanation.

By Ian W

Aug 15, 2018

compact class which teaches you lots of knowledge without wasting any time, using frequent tests to renew your memory and test your comprehension.

The programming assignment is a little bit challenging though. I would like to post a guide if I figure out how to get 100/100.

By Srinath R M

Jul 10, 2018

Gave a very good introduction of Pattern Discovery and different mechanisms/algorithms for pattern discovery. Talks about different pattern discovery approaches, pros & cons of each. Found it very helpful for my investment analysis project

By Felix K

Sep 9, 2018

Very well taught. The teacher has a very good understanding of the level of detail that can be addressed. He uses clear examples and keeps each lesson to the point. The quizzes are short and focussed on what was taught in the course.

By Anubhav B

Nov 7, 2016

The course is very helpful and brings fascinating insights for projects.

By Deleted A

Apr 28, 2017

Great course for beginners without experience in Python programming

By Carlos R

Jul 18, 2018

Very usefull course. I learned too much about pattern discovering.

By Vijayashri B

Oct 30, 2019

Good course, Faculty has excellent knowledge and well explaind

By Haozhe ( X

Jul 6, 2020

Great data mining. Really having fun with the assignment.

By chenjing

Dec 27, 2018

very great！it's very helpful for me! thank you !

By Eric A S

Nov 22, 2018

Very interesting and very clearly explained.

By Sanjay K

May 14, 2020

Awesome content.

By Vaibhav K

Mar 26, 2018

Nice work plan

By Lu Y

Feb 5, 2017

very nice!

By Hernan C V

May 4, 2017

Amazing!

By Valerie P

Jul 11, 2017

Excel

By Abhishek V K

May 5, 2020

good

