Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Structures and Algorithms (III) by Tsinghua University
About the Course
By learning this course, you will get a comprehensive grasp of hashing and typical balanced binary search trees, as well as their applications. By the end of this course, you will be able to understand the principle of Hashing, design and implement Hashtables for real problems, understand and implement typical balanced binary search trees such as Splay tree, Red-Black tree as well as B-tree, use BBST to solve various problems such as range query.
通过学习本课程，你将全面了解散列和典型的平衡二叉搜索树技术及其应用。 在本课程结束时，你将能够了解散列的原理，设计和实现用于实际问题的哈希表，了解并实现典型的平衡二叉搜索树，例如Splay树，红黑树以及B树，并使用BBST解决各种问题，例如范围查询。...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Data Structures and Algorithms (III)