Es tiempo de crear algo más grande. En este curso, utilizará el marco web de Django para crear, proteger y administrar un servidor web. Tendrá la oportunidad de crear, diseñar y configurar una aplicación web mediante el marco Django con las mejores prácticas.
This course is part of the Desarrollador back-end de Meta Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
To succeed in this course, you are required to have a fundamental knowledge of HTML and CSS, Python and MySQL.
Approx. 45 hours to complete
Spanish
What you will learn
Cree un servidor web
Modelado de datos
Implemente las mejores prácticas de seguridad web
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
To succeed in this course, you are required to have a fundamental knowledge of HTML and CSS, Python and MySQL.
Approx. 45 hours to complete
Spanish
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 hours to complete
Introducción a Django
7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
10 hours to complete
Vistas
10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
15 hours to complete
Modelos
15 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 105 min), 17 readings, 10 quizzes
8 hours to complete
Plantillas
8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
About the Desarrollador back-end de Meta Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.