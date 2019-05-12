SR
May 19, 2017
Excellent learning. These kind of courses really help an individual learn and implement what leaders in organizations do. The best part of this was the Emotional Intelligence and the Negotiation part.
AP
May 23, 2020
This Course was very informative and some of the concepts I learned will stay with me forever. For sure, application of concepts of this course is not only in professional lives but personal as well.
By Kyle B•
May 12, 2019
The content in this course was more interesting and useful than its sister module (Foundations of Everyday Leadership) but the assignments are still a little underwhelming. Some of the assignments force you to go to an outside website to read a case study and then either attempt to coordinate with people in the forums or bother your friends about it. The case studies, at least, ARE interesting.
The writing assignments are worthless - the grading rubrics on them are so strict and the word-count so short that there is zero room for creativity or critical thinking of any kind - it is just a regurgitation of the vocabulary words. I've noticed that a lot of writing assignments I've graded fit the structure of the grading rubric EXACTLY, and that make sense because there is really no other way you could "pass" the assignment without seeing the rubric and then force-fitting an answer into it. At that rate, they might as well just use a multiple-choice questionnaire. In my opinion, though, since this is supposed to be a class about interaction, it would make more sense to have students reflect on situations from our own experiences where these lessons could have helped in decisions we've made or been affected by in real life. Alas, the opportunity is lost doe to the rigidity of the grading structure.
So while the lectures and the readings are interesting, I think that "passing" this class would be a poor indicator of whether or not someone really understood any of the material or would have needed to use any critical thinking skills in how they could apply it in their own lives.
By Jose S•
Sep 5, 2019
Professor Gregory Northcraft adds so much value to this course, the way he explains and presents the course content is so easy to follow and learn. Assignments are accurate, well designed and cover the topics.
By Akinyemi O•
Oct 18, 2017
This course has been an eye opener for me; a really great experience in deed. The faculty is lovely, and professor Gregory Northcraft knows how to keep you engaged virtually.
Thank you Coursera.
By Carlos D L•
Mar 4, 2019
A very good companion course for foundations of every day leadership. Here its everything you need to apply the knowledge obtained in the previous course.
By Bill•
Jun 22, 2016
Excellent course! Very well taught. Dr Gregory Northcraft is very well spoken and engaging. This course is nicely structured with Readings, Videos, Cases, Essays, and Quizzes. About 6 hours per week for 4 weeks. Nicely paced. I did not take this with the for credit iMBA classes, but am considering doing so and might thus repeat these courses to take the iMBA classes. I like that you can get certificates and a Specialization in the Leadership and can even grow this into the iMBA which is a fully accredited world class MBA program from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. I highly recommend this course!
By Messias U•
Dec 24, 2017
This course is about the application of everyday leadership. The best way to get greater benefits from this course would be taking the first and sibling course of the specialization, Foundations of Everyday Leadership, offered by the same Professor Gregory Northcraft. Applications of Everyday Leadership deals with four issues. The first issue is negotiation, where we learn that the best way to reach agreement when differences arise is by negotiating positions to favor interests. The second module deals with staff performance management. This module calls for attention for bias and subjectivity in the process of evaluation and how to use negotiation to make a fair performance evaluation. The next module deals with conflict management. here too, negotiation approach can be used to reduce differences. The last topic is leading organizational change. This is one of my favorite topics because I am planning to start consulting companies and change is one of the most fundamental hurdles of businesses today.
By Sheran O•
Mar 1, 2020
Really enjoyed this course. It provided me with tools that will help me with effective team management. Realized some things I have done wrongly in conflict resolutions in the past that I can borrow to be more effective, augmented learnings in negotiations and as I look forward to entering into people management, performance reviews learnings will definitely come in handy. I liked how everything came together in the end and the reiteration of the key role as a manager being to manage the head and heart. Thanks for a rather engaging class. I learned something new each week!
By Javier F P•
Nov 24, 2019
This course is much better that the first one. It is true that the first course was a introduction to the most important topics of everyday leadership, but this one was all about how to implement them in a daily basis. In other words, how to front difficult situations in a business environment, such as negotiation, weather the leader is or isn't in the dispute, or change management. I consider this last topic very important to understand and manage as a leader in order to apply a good management within a team and/or organization.
By Nina R Y•
Sep 23, 2019
Great Course, I am an entrepreneur with a background in accounting, the Foundations and applications of leadership have truly giving me new tools to better myself and my company. I've spent thousands of dollars to learn from industry leaders in my field and I can honestly say that I've gotten just as much from Coursera's Everyday Leadership Courses. Thank You, Professor Northcraft, and everyone else involved in making knowledge available to everyone that wants to learn.
By Yan•
May 15, 2017
Concepts are easy to understand and follow. Professor Northcraft is one of my favorite professors in Coursera. His courses are well-structured and get deeper and deeper gradually. The case study cases and the examples he used to explain were practical. Follow professor's pace I found myself completed the course without difficulties (oppositely it has given me lots of chances to think and discuss with others). Highly recommended.
By Kevin R S•
Apr 14, 2019
This course is an excellent follow-up to Foundations of Everyday Leadership. The modules are informative and the case studies provide more detail and additional challenge in a way that encourages participants to reflect upon the information given in both this and the previous course. I found that by the end of the course I had reflected upon the information given in a way that I could utilize in my career effectively.
By Maria B•
Jan 28, 2021
It was an amazing course. I had no business background whatsoever but I found all the information easy to understand and very useful not only in the business world but also applicable in our every day lives. The tutors, especially Professor Gregory Northcraft explains everything in an easy to understand manner, gives examples and I was very lucky to watch his videos! The assignments and the quizes are very easy, the case studies are very useful and you put what you learned into practice. I highly recommend this course.
By Debasish D•
Mar 4, 2019
It is just amazing how it helped me to regain peace within me... the flexibility options through discussions unfolded by the Prof to seemingly aggressive positioned case studies made me believe the innate human nature and how management is all about managing that. I long to be among the class room students of these profs. One thing, I liked how Professor Jack Goncalo engages with eye contact with Professor Jeff Loewenstein... I loved his amiable style.
By Krishna W•
May 23, 2020
Great course, straight to the key points of effective leadership that are really applicable in everyday's leadership duties. I have been leading teams for as long as I remember and I still learn new concepts in this course. At the least, this course helps re-mapping and re-constructing the ideas and the structure of effective leadership that will help me improve my leadership effectiveness in the future
By Brian D•
Mar 6, 2019
This is a very good course on leadership. Professor Northcraft clearly lays out important aspects of leadership in this course like negotiations, conflict management, and leading change in an organization. This course is only the beginning of one's leadership journey though, there are also many recommended readings where learners can build upon the knowledge gained in this course.
By Alberto A U C•
Jul 15, 2020
Great course. I'm surprised how all these concepts can be fully applied to my day to day job. Also, it has provided me with critical knowledge to assess the decisions that are being made in my company. The case studies are pretty insightful if done properly. Highly recommended for people who want to learn more about leadership and management.
By Andre A M•
Sep 28, 2020
I really enjoyed the material. The information is very compact and the lectures seemingly short. But only because there is a lot of information being put out. The case studies are super interesting, I highly recommend for you to do them since they tie all the concepts together from the last class Foundations of Everday Leadership.
By Chetna T•
Oct 7, 2020
Great course for practical Leadership skills and tactics on better negotiation, overcoming resistance to change and conflict resolution.. Could not have asked for better.. Will preserve this as my secret weapon esp. the wisdom nugget from Professor Northcraft about strategizing the process of arriving at a change..
By Samiul H•
Jul 25, 2018
It is a very practical course for the Leadership. The topics are well described by the instructors. At the same time, the reading materials are excellent. By the end of the course, the learning makes me aware of the possible applications of the leadership skills discussed in this course.
By MICHAEL J•
Aug 23, 2018
There are several take a ways from this course, there was decision making on a large scale, ways and tips to acquire information and when to intervene in conflicts and overall value in people and looking for more ways to make a positive impact on all sides. #DirectorOfEngineering
By Joseph M•
Mar 10, 2020
Important Information presented at a very high level. Not enough actionable content and content does not flow well. At the end of the course, it feels like you just received random bits of information, not a well thought out process where you went from a to b.
By curtis d•
Aug 3, 2021
This was a truly exceptional course it was very practical and dealt with the challenges that management grapple with the takeaways are immense, it is impowering the tools and approaches. I especially appreciated the presentation of the material the discussion prompts, writing assignment and case analysis with evaluation briefs were very helpful.
By Alain F•
Nov 28, 2020
This Leadership course covered all what i wanted to learn or enhance my skills on. Very well explained by the prof and easy content to understand. What i enjoyed the must are the case studies, the examples given are exciting to study and explore, you will be applying the content covered here in a very efficient way.